Expecting too much from Vega 64?

90%@65C +50%pwr, HBM 1100MHz 1050mV, GPU 1680MHz 1190mV



Scored 7567

That is pretty much what I run into, the cooler just can't keep the GPU/HBM cool. Really the HBM is mostly the culprit with temperature which unfortunately is coupled right next to it with a very high heat producing GPU when you push it. Undervolting the GPU allows it to run at a higher clock speed keeping the heat in check, but upping the clock further you just need better cooling. If you can maintain that HBM less than 60c or even cooler you will probably be pushing close to 1800mhz and past 1100mhz HBM.The Vega 64 LC (I have one of these as well) cooler is fantastic for a reference design, at stock fan curve speeds/temp which keeps it less than 85c, I cannot even get above 975mhz on the HBM, lower it to less than 60c using custom Fan curve -> 1050mhz, 55c 1100mhz. The GPU core will do 1800mhz with stock or slightly increase HBM speeds if I keep it less than 65c. Just the nature and characteristics with these cards.So if you want more, it will require much more work. Now if you can get a radeon Vega FE liquid Addition cooler -> Just the cooler, I've seen these sold on Ebay a few times (just the cooler) for a good price, that may work out good. I am confident but not sure the Vega 64 LC cooler will fit on the VegeFE since both are AMD reference boards. I've been tempted several times but it just seems a lot of work for 5%-10% more, it would be more for the fun of it and pushing the envelope more than actual benefit in my case. The VegaFE is a fantastically built card with the quietest and least annoying sounding blower of any blower card I've own, I've own many. The VegaFE does extremely well with Pro Render (can be used in Blender and Modo). The other route if you already have a water loop is buying a block and hooking it up which will cost some money and all the hassles of going into custom water loop cooling.Your last TimeSpy compared to mine, just look at the Graphics Test scores which you are +2.5%. Your card is doing great.