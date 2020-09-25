Excellent Low Profile Cooler?

Have a Intel 1150 board running a 4690K chip and looking for an excellent fairly low profile air cooler for it.



Not really sure what would be a good choice.



I'd put a tall cooler on the system but it's in a pretty small ITX cube case.



I've probably got about 3 or 4 inches above the chip so I don't really need one of the real low profile coolers.



Any suggestions would be much appreciated.