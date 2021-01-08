Ex-Intel Engineer Slams Misguided And Flawed Apple M1 Benchmarking Practices

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 7,615
"Exacerbating the problem with accurate IPC comparisons is that we don’t have a lot of apples-to-apples real-world apps that can easily be benchmarked across platforms, that will have identical workloads. And even then, if M1 has to run in Rosetta emulation, though it’s still real-world and what a user would experience, it’s not the same level playing field as an Apple M1-compiled app, obviously.
In short, not all canned benchmarks show the M1 in the proper light versus other x86 architectures, versus real application performance. To be clear, none of this means that M1 systems are being mis-represented in their actual performance capabilities. As Piednoël notes, "Apple has a very fast chip because it has a very large L1, but don't conclude the IPC is outstanding because of this, because the benchmarks are all getting tricked right now."
Have thoughts on what François had to say?
https://hothardware.com/news/ex-intel-engineer-slams-apple-m1-benchmarking-practices
