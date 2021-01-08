Ex-Intel Engineer Slams Misguided And Flawed Apple M1 Benchmarking Practices

It's an odd position to make. Considering that even at the end of the day he notes "winning is winning" - not in so many words, but it is. (No rational person cares 'how' or 'why' one setup is faster, they only care which one is faster. If it really is: "just because of cache" then so what? The end result of getting more work done more quickly is still the same. The benefits to much lower temps, much lower wattage, and much long battery life while doing what M1 does is also not disputed).

However this is something that I've mentioned long before M1 Macs came out - so much of why one piece of software runs faster than another on different OS' is optimization and 'certain people' on this forum asked me to prove what is already self evident. Obviously each dev is going to spend different amounts of time and resources developing an app on each platform if its cross platform.



Having a piece of software running faster in Linux vs Windows doesn't necessarily show that Linux is a faster OS - merely that that piece of software is more optimized on that OS. One other kink in the chain of course is how easy/hard it is to optimize a piece of software for a given OS. At this point, Apple I think is class leading. Because they more or less have everything done though universal binaries, coding in Swift and Metal, programmers really just have to code things once and it works across platforms. It's more restrictive in the sense that that is your only option to code on, but again considering how easy its all designed to be it's a lot nicer environment than trying to code on the quagmire that is Windows as an example. The other final kink in this discussion as well of course is how do you conclude that its an actual architecture that is faster when the software being run is so different?



Frankly there is no other real way other than what has already been done. Bench similar software or tasks - whether it's all about the hardware or it's all in the software is moot (and obviously it's some combination of both). At the end of the day one platform is obviously and clearly the winner. If the shoe was on the other foot, people would take a dump on Apple. I think it's only fair in this case to do the opposite.