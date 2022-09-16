EVGA will no longer do business with NVIDIA

longblock454 said: What are the margins on AiB's? Really that low? Click to expand...

Supposedly with all the recent heavy price cutting AiBs are losing money on each sale. Jay used a EVGA 3090 as a example. At $1399 they are losing money. Right now I see it as low as $1099 at MC for it. MC probably eating a lot of that themselves. Which I am ok with MC and other retailers losing money. They were the primary cause of the insane prices.