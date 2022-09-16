EVGA will no longer do business with NVIDIA

Supposedly with all the recent heavy price cutting AiBs are losing money on each sale. Jay used a EVGA 3090 as a example. At $1399 they are losing money. Right now I see it as low as $1099 at MC for it. MC probably eating a lot of that themselves. Which I am ok with MC and other retailers losing money. They were the primary cause of the insane prices.What are the margins on AiB's? Really that low?
I would say MSI since I had a good RMA experience with them the one time I had to use it. Then again I don't like the shady stuff MSI been doing and they are typically the most expensive. Asus and other have terrible customer service.Damn wasn't expected that, but also not surprised. Evga was my go to for Nvidia cards new or used. What is everyone's preferred next option?
The EVGA CEO is completely done with the GPU market. They have no plans to make Intel or AMD cards.Hopefully this will help the supply chain make Intel cards more available.
I use a lot of their PSUs.sort of surprised they they didn't jump to AMD or even intel.. I guess they make some other stuff but video cards are the only thing I have ever bought from them.
AMD is getting better every iteration, they should do it. In due time, we may see it like the X570 boards.Wow! EVGA is my go-to for Video cards. They're a great company and I hope they survive. I just don't get why they wont consider AMD. Makes no sense.
Same and Google finds these two vids and that’s it so far.At work/tldw- what's the story here? Is there an official press release or just tech toober coverage?
Right, what's going on? EVGA went straight to Jay-Z and Tech Jeebus directly without an official announcment? This is crazy.Same and Google finds these two vids and that’s it so far.
I can understand Jay since he is like the down the road from EVGA HQ and been a huge proponent for EVGA over the years.Right, what's going on? EVGA went straight to Jay-Z and Tech Jeebus directly without an official announcment? This is crazy.
I only ever bought BFG or EVGA video cards
Both are my fault, sorry guys
Wow EVGA revenue for gpu is 78%. The CEO claims they are not laying off ATM. I don't know how they plan to stay in business shutting down majority of their business.
I have three BFG 8800gtxs in my old 775 rig. Some day I'll buy some ddr2 memory for the insane eBay prices and start it again lolLol. Still have a working BFG 7900gt!
Apparently their actual profit is way, way lower though. They claim it's unprofitable to continue doing business with nVidia, though I am sure that's not the only reason this happened.Wow EVGA revenue for gpu is 78%.