EVGA supernova 1000p2 replacement

So I made the mistake of buying an EVGA product, the supernova 1000P2 on 12/5/21 to be exact. The middle of January I noticed an intermittent high pitched whine coming from the case and finally narrowed it down to the PSU fan everytime it spins up.



What are some actual quality PSU's in the 1k watt range?



In case you are wondering, yes I am going to RMA this piece of shit, but with it being my first EVGA product and it having problems in less than 60 days, I don't trust the brand.