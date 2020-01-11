EVGA Showcases New Nu Audio Pro Card

See? it's the Pro card. I was previously called out regarding this, but it is a new card. "The full Nu Audio Pro kit with the 7.1 add-on card can be had for $299; otherwise the boards are sold separately for $199 and $119 respectively, with availability set in the comings months. Overall, EVGA tells us that they’re continuing to iterate on their designs, and that the company is also investigating the development of an external USB version of the card (The PCIe versions actually use a PCIe to USB bridge internally for connectivity) in the future." {} https://www.anandtech.com/show/15368/ces-2020-evga-showcases-new-nu-audio-pro-successor-card