EVGA RTX 3090 FTW3 with high(?) temps

Okay, so I'm aware that the 3090 is a beast of card on power draw, and I'm used to watercooled GPUs so it could certainly be that I'm just not accustomed to these numbers, but something doesn't seem right with my 3090.



I'm running a Fractal Meshify C and the CPU is watercooled with an external radiator, so it doesn't really factor here. Two 140s on the front intake and a single 120 on the back for exhaust. I've got my case fans all linked to GPU temperature via Aquasuite.



After boot, at idle on the desktop, the card will gradually climb to 60c, and seems to plateau there. The fans will spin up at very low speeds on and off to keep it there from what I can tell. However, I can't seem to change their behavior in Precision X1. No matter what I set the curve to, they will not start below 60 degrees.



Under actual load, the fans ramp up and the card tops out at about 80c. Performs well. Guess it's just the high idle that's got me confused.