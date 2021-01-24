EVGA Queue Discussion

AlphaQup
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Oct 27, 2014
- Messages
- 439
I didn't want to post this is the official thread, since it's more of a discussion around the EVGA queue and not screenshots.
To preface this thought, I'm guilty of doing exactly what I'm about to mention below.
I myself have signed up for all 3 variations of the EVGA 3060Ti for my GF's rig. Like many others, I'm at the mercy of what I can find, and it isn't getting any better. She's got my "old" 1440p 144hz gsync Dell, and a little 1050Ti from my media PC is driving it. Not ideal.
My understanding of how this queue works is, as each one of these products become available to someone who has signed up for a notification, they receive the notification and have then an 8-hour window to make their purchase of that exact card they signed up for. Failure to purchase means it moves on to the next person in line for that exact card.
What I'm seeing in the official thread (and again, I did this too), is people who have signed up for 3, 5, 10+ cards. Let's say you get your email on your first card and buy it right away (FINALLY right?). Awesome, you got a card... but what about the others who are now going to have to wait 8-hours minimum for EACH AND EVERY notification you also signed up for that you now have no intention of buying, and do not cleared?
Expand that above scenario over the thousands and thousands of people (maybe it's way higher in the tens of thousands, we have no way to know) who all have signed up for cards, got one, and neglected the others they've signed up for. You can see where I'm going here, artificial additional supply constraint on top of an already scarce supply.
What I'm getting at is, do you think EVGA should have limited the amount of notifications you could have signed up for? Do you think this queue system has helped solve the availability problem, or made it worse?
To preface this thought, I'm guilty of doing exactly what I'm about to mention below.
I myself have signed up for all 3 variations of the EVGA 3060Ti for my GF's rig. Like many others, I'm at the mercy of what I can find, and it isn't getting any better. She's got my "old" 1440p 144hz gsync Dell, and a little 1050Ti from my media PC is driving it. Not ideal.
My understanding of how this queue works is, as each one of these products become available to someone who has signed up for a notification, they receive the notification and have then an 8-hour window to make their purchase of that exact card they signed up for. Failure to purchase means it moves on to the next person in line for that exact card.
What I'm seeing in the official thread (and again, I did this too), is people who have signed up for 3, 5, 10+ cards. Let's say you get your email on your first card and buy it right away (FINALLY right?). Awesome, you got a card... but what about the others who are now going to have to wait 8-hours minimum for EACH AND EVERY notification you also signed up for that you now have no intention of buying, and do not cleared?
Expand that above scenario over the thousands and thousands of people (maybe it's way higher in the tens of thousands, we have no way to know) who all have signed up for cards, got one, and neglected the others they've signed up for. You can see where I'm going here, artificial additional supply constraint on top of an already scarce supply.
What I'm getting at is, do you think EVGA should have limited the amount of notifications you could have signed up for? Do you think this queue system has helped solve the availability problem, or made it worse?