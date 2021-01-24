EVGA Queue Discussion

I almost said something about this when I saw people posting their notification list and they had 10+. I get why people are doing that, but realistically I think people should try to exercise restraint in particular to the evga queue. There are other methods, Distill, discord, reddit, etc. I think people should only have the number of notifications that they plan on actually buying. While some people probably "clean up after themselves", I bet the majority of people with more than one queue place in line don't go back to remove themselves once they get a card. A potential fix would be a periodic email or requirement to sign in and "confirm" you are still in line. People might not have 10+ if they had to individually mark everyday that they were still interested.