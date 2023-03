Hi is there an x2 version out i was just watching jay 2 cents and he was saying x 2 but i can not seem to find it also on persicion home page and in the jay 2 cent video looking at the x1 software it has 3 slides for 3 fans but everytime i download the sofware i only get 2 slides i have a 4090 rtx. Or is it an option that activates for the 3 fans?