EVGA Introduces Precision for Game Bar BETA

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
5,639
"EVGA Precision for Game Bar is here. This widget for the Xbox Game Bar on Windows 10 devices gives you instant access to monitoring and overclocking, built right into the Game Bar. Want to overclock without even exiting your game? Simply press Windows logo key + G to open Game Bar over your game, application or even desktop. EVGA Precision for Game Bar includes support for GPU Clock Control, Memory Clock Control, Fan Speed Control, GPU Temperature monitoring, Frequency monitoring, and Framerate Monitoring (Coming Soon).

Download EVGA Precision for Game Bar BETA here."

https://www.techpowerup.com/270081/evga-introduces-precision-for-game-bar-beta
 
A

AVATARAT

n00b
Joined
Jun 16, 2020
Messages
32
I think to try it later today, I often use Xbox Game Bar because is easy to swich and manage the sound when there is 2 sound devices, and it work in full screen games.
And I am curios how it will work in games like Destiny 2 where most softwares fail.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
18,040
Interesting. I don't use the Game Bar (even have it disabled), but something like this might make me re-think it. There's no mention about card LEDs (blech, I want 'em off), otherwise it seems like you wouldn't need PX if you have this.
 
Absalom

Absalom

Gawd
Joined
Oct 3, 2007
Messages
783
I didn't realize the XBox Game Bar was a thing anyone used. This would be a great poll: Do you use the XBox Game Bar?

Me, personally? I used to forcibly remove it from Win10, but then it got to be a hassle to do it every major update - not having it would often break things that otherwise depend on it. So now I just ignore it.

This would seem to solve the too-many-simultaneous-overlays problem.
 
Last edited:
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
18,040
The Game Bar isn't inherently bad. It does offer a quick way to toggle audio devices, capture video, and text/audio chat with your Xbox friends list. You can also check GPU/CPU usage. I've used the Xbox chat functionality as I still have a fair number of friends going back to the 360's heyday. Most of my audio devices automatically toggle, so I've never needed that...but I've heard horror stories from people with cams, multiple pads (with audio outputs), and headsets all at once.
With the right additional plug-ins (like PX or even an HDR toggle), I could see myself using it.
 
GSDragoon

GSDragoon

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 24, 2004
Messages
167
Meh, RTSS works great and isn't limited to just GPU measurements. The new version (currently in beta) allows for a lot of new customization too.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top