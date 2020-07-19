erek
Supreme [H]ardness
"EVGA Precision for Game Bar is here. This widget for the Xbox Game Bar on Windows 10 devices gives you instant access to monitoring and overclocking, built right into the Game Bar. Want to overclock without even exiting your game? Simply press Windows logo key + G to open Game Bar over your game, application or even desktop. EVGA Precision for Game Bar includes support for GPU Clock Control, Memory Clock Control, Fan Speed Control, GPU Temperature monitoring, Frequency monitoring, and Framerate Monitoring (Coming Soon).
Download EVGA Precision for Game Bar BETA here."
https://www.techpowerup.com/270081/evga-introduces-precision-for-game-bar-beta
