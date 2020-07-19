EVGA Introduces Precision for Game Bar BETA

I didn't realize the XBox Game Bar was a thing anyone used. This would be a great poll: Do you use the XBox Game Bar?



Me, personally? I used to forcibly remove it from Win10, but then it got to be a hassle to do it every major update - not having it would often break things that otherwise depend on it. So now I just ignore it.



This would seem to solve the too-many-simultaneous-overlays problem.