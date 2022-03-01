EVGA GTX 1060 1V Missing (Pascal)

I currently am working on an EVGA 1060. All voltages are present when the card is powered on except I'm missing 1V.



The buck converter, uP1728Q is getting power to it.

I'm getting

VDD- 5V

VIn - 3.3v

En - 1.76v

Mode - 5v

Lx - 0v.



It appears no power is leaving the controller. What would be the cause of this. Could it be the FB circuit? The buck converter itself is brand new as the original was replaced.



Following the traces in the picture, is the FB circuit the 3 resistors and 2 caps to the top right of the chip?