EVGA 2080 ti Owners-Post your overclocks

Greetings fellas. So I finally retired my 1080 Ti sli cards (sold one to my best friend) Sad to say, but I finally have had it with the lack of SLI support and I guess the writing is on the wall
That being said, I got my 2080 Ti XC Ultra installed and damn! this thing is a beast!! I've got a Samsung JS9000, and gaming at 4k at 60 FPS, can finally be achieved. Running the card conservatively at 130% power sliders, and 125 on the
core and 500 on the memory(Samsung BTW) Running stable at about 2040-2050 and temps hit no higher then 72c in games like Division 2 and Metro. Very happy thus far, coming from my 1080 Ti setup!
