EVGA 2080 ti Owners-Post your overclocks

I

Island

Gawd
Joined
Sep 28, 2005
Messages
880
Greetings fellas. So I finally retired my 1080 Ti sli cards (sold one to my best friend) Sad to say, but I finally have had it with the lack of SLI support and I guess the writing is on the wall

That being said, I got my 2080 Ti XC Ultra installed and damn! this thing is a beast!! I've got a Samsung JS9000, and gaming at 4k at 60 FPS, can finally be achieved. Running the card conservatively at 130% power sliders, and 125 on the

core and 500 on the memory(Samsung BTW) Running stable at about 2040-2050 and temps hit no higher then 72c in games like Division 2 and Metro. Very happy thus far, coming from my 1080 Ti setup!
 
cybereality

cybereality

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 22, 2008
Messages
8,789
Yeah, I was too a previous SLI owner (GTX 1080) and had two RTX 2080 Tis for a few months, but sold the second one as support was lackluster.

With my single 2080 Ti I'm getting great performance. Running 2560 x 1080 ultrawide, so it's mostly a CPU bottleneck at this point.

But I did overclock as well, why not? 120% power limit, +135 core, and +500 memory. In game usually get around 2025 to 2040MHz.
 
I

Island

Gawd
Joined
Sep 28, 2005
Messages
880
cybereality said:
Yeah, I was too a previous SLI owner (GTX 1080) and had two RTX 2080 Tis for a view months, but sold the second one as support was lackluster.

With my single 2080 Ti I'm getting great performance. Running 2560 x 1080 ultrawide, so it's mostly a CPU bottleneck at this point.

But I did overclock as well, why not? 120% power limit, +135 core, and +500 memory. In game usually get around 2025 to 2040MHz.[/
Thanks for the reply. Yeah, I can relate to the SLI..... been running dual cards since forever. but I think with what we are seeing now with the highest tier cards, seems like hardware is finally catching up! thanks for the posting your clocks. We are about the same. I could probably push the clocks another 50-75 MHz, and push the memory to close to 1000, but I don't think the extra 3-5 FPS, would be worth the heat, added stress to the card, etc.... I haven't pushed the card yet to where it has crashed and I kind of want to play it safe and keep the limit unknown at this point. Makes me look forward to when I do decide to go all out!
 
cybereality

cybereality

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 22, 2008
Messages
8,789
I was definitely getting crashing when I was tweaking the overclock. Those were the best numbers I could get without touching the voltage.
 
X

xSneak

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 30, 2013
Messages
491
So far my card does 2055mhz core and +1200 on the memory for the daily clock under a phanteks waterblock around the low 50s celsius on the core. I have the power limit at + 135%. Evga xc black edition
 
P

pippenainteasy

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 20, 2016
Messages
1,039
Mine goes up to 2100MHz in the first 15-20 seconds then drops down to 1950MHz or so due to temps when I OC.

Although generally I don't even touch the OC, and let it run at around 1800MHz with a lower power target of around 80%, I find the perf difference even at 4K very minimual, and with "freesync" support now I prefer a quieter card over slightly higher paper fps of 2 or 3 frames since it looks the same either way with freesync on.
 
I

Island

Gawd
Joined
Sep 28, 2005
Messages
880
Thanks for the replies.... Couple off issues I have found.... Some times when playing very GPU intensive games like Division 2, I noticed that my card will not be pegged at 100% utilization. It will be in the mid 80's and I will see FPS drops into the 40's. This is when bullets start flying, explosions and volumetric fog really kicks in.

Find it odd that GPU would not scale to full. Maybe having the driver setting on adaptive versus max. performance could be the cause. Also, last night I noticed this graphic anomaly where I would very briefly see these green ray flashes when I would turn my guy while playing the Division.

Nothing like "space invaders" or other video card errors, but it did happen a couple of times. Temps were good at 72c. Wonder if the Samsung memory could be the issue? VRAM was close to 11 gigs btw
 
F

Furious_Styles

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 16, 2013
Messages
2,877
Island said:
Thanks for the replies.... Couple off issues I have found.... Some times when playing very GPU intensive games like Division 2, I noticed that my card will not be pegged at 100% utilization. It will be in the mid 80's and I will see FPS drops into the 40's. This is when bullets start flying, explosions and volumetric fog really kicks in.

Find it odd that GPU would not scale to full. Maybe having the driver setting on adaptive versus max. performance could be the cause. Also, last night I noticed this graphic anomaly where I would very briefly see these green ray flashes when I would turn my guy while playing the Division.

Nothing like "space invaders" or other video card errors, but it did happen a couple of times. Temps were good at 72c. Wonder if the Samsung memory could be the issue? VRAM was close to 11 gigs btw
Wouldn't be surprise if that card eats shit soon. Those aren't normal and I'd highly recommend going back to stock speeds and seeing if they are OC related.
 
I

Island

Gawd
Joined
Sep 28, 2005
Messages
880
Furious_Styles said:
Wouldn't be surprise if that card eats shit soon. Those aren't normal and I'd highly recommend going back to stock speeds and seeing if they are OC related.
Nah. I don't think so. Even if it did, I've got an EVGA card like my past 4 or 5 cards, I stick with EVGA due to warranty/customer service.
 
F

Furious_Styles

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 16, 2013
Messages
2,877
Island said:
Nah. I don't think so. Even if it did, I've got an EVGA card like my past 4 or 5 cards, I stick with EVGA due to warranty/customer service.
??? I did not say anything about returning the card. Return to STOCK clocks and see if the artifacts/unusual performance drops are OC related.
 
TahoeDust

TahoeDust

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 3, 2011
Messages
502
Mine will hold ~2100-2145MHz with +1000 Mem. On air it was about 50MHz slower to stay stable.
 
E

eclypse

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 7, 2003
Messages
3,267
2205mhz 8200mhz on vram.

Evga 2080ti FTW3 ultra on water.. that's just benching.. so far i game at 2190mhz to play it safe.

38-39c durring benches.
 
I

Island

Gawd
Joined
Sep 28, 2005
Messages
880
eclypse said:
2205mhz 8200mhz on vram.

Evga 2080ti FTW3 ultra on water.. that's just benching.. so far i game at 2190mhz to play it safe.

38-39c durring benches.
Damn really?? U can sustain that core clock with gaming?? I understand your card is water cooled but thought with the power limit issue, even golden cards were seeing maybe 2100?? That FTW3 has the 130 power limit just like my XC Ultra...I haven't pushed mine but +150 only nets me about 2085-2090 and that is just for a brief few seconds. Usually the card will jump in between the 1900-1950 with a temp of around 60-65c
 
E

eclypse

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 7, 2003
Messages
3,267
Island said:
Damn really?? U can sustain that core clock with gaming?? I understand your card is water cooled but thought with the power limit issue, even golden cards were seeing maybe 2100?? That FTW3 has the 130 power limit just like my XC Ultra...I haven't pushed mine but +150 only nets me about 2085-2090 and that is just for a brief few seconds. Usually the card will jump in between the 1900-1950 with a temp of around 60-65c
Yes. My GPU only gets up to 39c during games so she holds tight.

Ya have to balance the power so dont expect to run max GPU and max memory speeds together. Today I was surprised I managed 2190 and 8450mhz on the ram for firestrike extreme. At 2205 I can only get the ram to 8300 without a crash.

I use Afterburner to lock my max voltage of 1.093v at that clock.

https://forums.evga.com/m/tm.aspx?m=2820280&fp=1

For those on air and have a evga card with an ICX cooler you'll need to set your fans with evga px1. Set a static speed and close PX1. Then open up AB and apply the clocks.
 
TahoeDust

TahoeDust

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 3, 2011
Messages
502
eclypse said:
Yes. My GPU only gets up to 39c during games so she holds tight.

Ya have to balance the power so dont expect to run max GPU and max memory speeds together. Today I was surprised I managed 2190 and 8450mhz on the ram for firestrike extreme. At 2205 I can only get the ram to 8300 without a crash.

I use Afterburner to lock my max voltage of 1.093v at that clock.

https://forums.evga.com/m/tm.aspx?m=2820280&fp=1

For those on air and have a evga card with an ICX cooler you'll need to set your fans with evga px1. Set a static speed and close PX1. Then open up AB and apply the clocks.
What kind of TimeSpy graphics score are you getting with those settings?
 
E

eclypse

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 7, 2003
Messages
3,267
TahoeDust said:
What kind of TimeSpy graphics score are you getting with those settings?
Just complete one real quick at 2205/8450 mem.

15443

Non overclocked CPU at the moment ;)

Graphics score 16381
CPU 11662

That's the free version.
 
A

Andross182

Gawd
Joined
Sep 20, 2005
Messages
527
I run +125 on my core and +1000 on the memory (samsung) on my 2080ti FTW3 Ultra. Card generally sits around 2070-2085 and 70-75c.
 
A

Andross182

Gawd
Joined
Sep 20, 2005
Messages
527
eclypse said:
Just complete one real quick at 2205/8450 mem.

15443

Non overclocked CPU at the moment ;)

Graphics score 16381
CPU 11662

That's the free version.
Got a link to the 3dmark result for that? What variant of timespy did you run, as your CPU score is outperforming the default i9-9900k which I find hard to believe honestly, unless the CPU in your sig is out of date.

https://www.3dmark.com/3dm/33020189
 
E

eclypse

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 7, 2003
Messages
3,267
What's in my sig? Prob outdated as I just finally updated the one on evga.

On the phone which I mostly use threw out the day, I cant see anyones signature.

I'll post a link to that one and the newest later tonight hopefully.

Overclocking the 9900k right now.
 
I

Island

Gawd
Joined
Sep 28, 2005
Messages
880
Island said:
Thanks for the replies.... Couple off issues I have found.... Some times when playing very GPU intensive games like Division 2, I noticed that my card will not be pegged at 100% utilization. It will be in the mid 80's and I will see FPS drops into the 40's. This is when bullets start flying, explosions and volumetric fog really kicks in.

Find it odd that GPU would not scale to full. Maybe having the driver setting on adaptive versus max. performance could be the cause. Also, last night I noticed this graphic anomaly where I would very briefly see these green ray flashes when I would turn my guy while playing the Division.

Nothing like "space invaders" or other video card errors, but it did happen a couple of times. Temps were good at 72c. Wonder if the Samsung memory could be the issue? VRAM was close to 11 gigs btw
Furious_Styles said:
??? I did not say anything about returning the card. Return to STOCK clocks and see if the artifacts/unusual performance drops are OC related.
Happy to report card has been running awesome with temps around 64C gaming at 4k/60FPS with clocks into the mid 2050's but mostly hovering in the 1950-1960's. So, to clarify on my issues with the green lines I thought was showing some card instability.

Either I am dumb or this game the Division 2 is just awesome and full of cool surprises... The green lines I actually figured out was one of the enemy tank/turrets that when it activated its radar, there is a green line that goes around in a circle:banghead::)

I did not see this at first because the turret was behind this big bus....Anyway, kinda funny and at least I can laugh and say my card is perfectly stable at the overclock it's at!
 
D

dpoverlord

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 18, 2004
Messages
1,824
Island said:
Greetings fellas. So I finally retired my 1080 Ti sli cards (sold one to my best friend) Sad to say, but I finally have had it with the lack of SLI support and I guess the writing is on the wall

That being said, I got my 2080 Ti XC Ultra installed and damn! this thing is a beast!! I've got a Samsung JS9000, and gaming at 4k at 60 FPS, can finally be achieved. Running the card conservatively at 130% power sliders, and 125 on the

core and 500 on the memory(Samsung BTW) Running stable at about 2040-2050 and temps hit no higher then 72c in games like Division 2 and Metro. Very happy thus far, coming from my 1080 Ti setup!
Wooooahhh just did the same thing and have the same TV! What's your coy / mobo?. Would love to write you about your settings for smoothest game play. Alex legends doesn't seem to go past 70/80 with tsaa and AA maxed
 
I

Island

Gawd
Joined
Sep 28, 2005
Messages
880
dpoverlord said:
Wooooahhh just did the same thing and have the same TV! What's your coy / mobo?. Would love to write you about your settings for smoothest game play. Alex legends doesn't seem to go past 70/80 with tsaa and AA maxed
Hey man... Specs are in my sig.... Would be glad to help. Been tweaking my settings and there is a definite improvement in gaming now. Been mostly playing Div 2, but all my other games I have tried have not had any issues and I have bee able to hit 60 FPS at 4k.
 
D

dpoverlord

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 18, 2004
Messages
1,824
Island said:
Hey man... Specs are in my sig.... Would be glad to help. Been tweaking my settings and there is a definite improvement in gaming now. Been mostly playing Div 2, but all my other games I have tried have not had any issues and I have bee able to hit 60 FPS at 4k.
We totally have the same system. Just on a 5930k & Rampage Extreme
Would love your tweaks? I have the 55" JS
Playing Apex mainly now just trying to figure what is the smoothest setting. Capping it at 60 FPs or using Vsync
 
I

Island

Gawd
Joined
Sep 28, 2005
Messages
880
dpoverlord said:
We totally have the same system. Just on a 5930k & Rampage Extreme
Would love your tweaks? I have the 55" JS
Playing Apex mainly now just trying to figure what is the smoothest setting. Capping it at 60 FPs or using Vsync
Sent u a message bro!
 
Supercharged_Z06

Supercharged_Z06

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 13, 2006
Messages
3,281
EVGA RTX 2080 Ti XC Gaming here running a 380w BIOS. Waterblocked with a bit of overkill as to rads/fans.

Normal everyday OC setting is 2100 GPU and 8000 VRAM, with no extra voltage applied. I've been able to push it a bit higher for bench runs, but figure that's plenty of OC for everday gaming use. Temps sit at 22C idle and 35C under load.
 
Z

zamardii12

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 6, 2014
Messages
3,218
xSneak said:
So far my card does 2055mhz core and +1200 on the memory for the daily clock under a phanteks waterblock around the low 50s celsius on the core. I have the power limit at + 135%. Evga xc black edition
...that's not a Ti variant though is it? I had the XC Black 2080 before Stepping Up to the XC Gaming 2080ti. I know there is a black edition 2080ti but I don't believe it's a XC.
 
Z

zamardii12

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 6, 2014
Messages
3,218
Has anyone here used Nvidia's "OC Scanner?" It's built into the Precision software for EVGA and likley others as well. It runs a test for about 10-15 minutes and automatically tests the card to see how high of a stable overclock it can get.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
20,271
For me a manual +100 to clock speed and +500 to memory is about as good as I can get. That's a hair better than the automatic scanner manages and I've never had any issues with it in either benchmarks or games.
When I start bumping that up (even just a little), things start going awry.
 
AltTabbins

AltTabbins

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 29, 2005
Messages
20,271
I can't get anything from my FE. It already runs way too hot with the stock cooler.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
29,771
Mine settles to about 2010 MHz with the EVGA hybrid kit on it. It's still using the same overclock I had when it still had the stock cooler. I haven't bothered to tweak it any further because I really don't see a need to (what is another 40-60 MHz really going to get me?). It settled to around 1920 MHz using the same overclock with the stock cooler.
 
E

eclypse

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 7, 2003
Messages
3,267
Armenius said:
Mine settles to about 2010 MHz with the EVGA hybrid kit on it. It's still using the same overclock I had when it still had the stock cooler. I haven't bothered to tweak it any further because I really don't see a need to (what is another 40-60 MHz really going to get me?). It settled to around 1920 MHz using the same overclock with the stock cooler.
:) no one needs overclocked card to game. It's just all for benchmarks really and to allow one to feel good about blowing do much cash on there expensive card!
 
Z

zamardii12

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 6, 2014
Messages
3,218
I used the OC Scanner and I got 2025 and 7000. Just regular air on my EVGA 2080ti XC Gaming.
 
lostin3d

lostin3d

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 13, 2016
Messages
2,043
Island said:
Greetings fellas. So I finally retired my 1080 Ti sli cards (sold one to my best friend) Sad to say, but I finally have had it with the lack of SLI support and I guess the writing is on the wall
cybereality said:
Yeah, I was too a previous SLI owner (GTX 1080) and had two RTX 2080 Tis for a few months, but sold the second one as support was lackluster.
LOL you should amend the title of this thread with " & SLI recovery group".

I too am a recovering SLI user. The rig my 2080TI went in had 2 generations of SLI, including one with a dedicated PhysX.

At first I used some more aggressive settings for OC'ing but have been trying to fine tune for minimum volatge/limit settings in order to keep temps low. At the moment it's something like +125%/+130% but I'm not on that rig atm so I'd need to verify. On that note I've kept a minor OC on the ram at 7150 but had gotten it to 7600. The increased heat wasn't worth it since I really didn't see any increase in FPS when compared to the same core OC settings. Kyle also taught me a long time ago about how maxing the mem will usually decrease the amount of power the PCB can get to the core and the core usually has more effect on FPS. I also created a custom fan profile to keep it at or below 60c but does occasionally hit 62c if everything gets warm enough. I peaked at 2145mhz for a split second on the core but in 3-5 hour sessions I see it in the 2025-2085 range. Totally stable. I posted a pic in the owners thread from my timespy score it at that time it held 2115mhz.

I have a second setting where I simply keep the factory OC but with the fans locked at 71% and the card stays under 60c(usually the mid 50's) and the core averages mid to high 1900's with occasional spikes just over 2000mhz.

Island said:
Damn really?? U can sustain that core clock with gaming?? I understand your card is water cooled but thought with the power limit issue, even golden cards were seeing maybe 2100??
Totally possible. Asus just released a weird water cooled 2080TI that has binned chips. Some users on the web are saying they've seen 2200-2300MHZ. What I've noticed with the firmware for both Pascal and Turing is that if you can keep 'em under 40c you'll see some magic happen with the core. At over 50-60c they both start reeling the clocks back down.
 
T

tangoseal

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 18, 2010
Messages
9,334
2100mhz give or take

Ram up 600 mhz can probably go way more.

Full cover EK block so run low temps.

Power and voltage all the way to right.

Cards so powerful there isn't anything I need a big OC for.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
29,771
zamardii12 said:
I used the OC Scanner and I got 2025 and 7000. Just regular air on my EVGA 2080ti XC Gaming.
The OC scanner will not adjust anything but the core clock speed curve. If you want the memory to be faster you have to set it yourself. Same with voltage, though I'd set the voltage before running the scanner.
 
I

Island

Gawd
Joined
Sep 28, 2005
Messages
880
Just wanted to update....My 2080 Ti has been running awesome!!! I have realized that overclocking is nice for benchmarks but really is not needed if your only planning on gaming at 4k/60 FPS. I have been playing Division 2 all maxed out at 4k and with maximum performance and over-clocks, my game stays pretty much pegged at 60 FPS unless their are huge volumetric fog scenes with explosions

Temps though since the card stays pegged at max with overclock, will ramp temps up into high 70's the whole time. I decided to set performance to optimal and even with the card down-clocking into the 1400's or lower, my game still stays at 60 FPS, albeit it does fluctuate a little more. Great thing is that my average temps drop into the low 60's and have even dropped lower then that! Think this is how I will leave it for now until of course I upgrade to a new 4k/120 Hz panel!!!
 
