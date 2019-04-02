EVGA 2080 ti Owners-Post your overclocks

Island said: Greetings fellas. So I finally retired my 1080 Ti sli cards (sold one to my best friend) Sad to say, but I finally have had it with the lack of SLI support and I guess the writing is on the wall Click to expand...

cybereality said: Yeah, I was too a previous SLI owner (GTX 1080) and had two RTX 2080 Tis for a few months, but sold the second one as support was lackluster.

Island said: Damn really?? U can sustain that core clock with gaming?? I understand your card is water cooled but thought with the power limit issue, even golden cards were seeing maybe 2100??

LOL you should amend the title of this thread with " & SLI recovery group".I too am a recovering SLI user. The rig my 2080TI went in had 2 generations of SLI, including one with a dedicated PhysX.At first I used some more aggressive settings for OC'ing but have been trying to fine tune for minimum volatge/limit settings in order to keep temps low. At the moment it's something like +125%/+130% but I'm not on that rig atm so I'd need to verify. On that note I've kept a minor OC on the ram at 7150 but had gotten it to 7600. The increased heat wasn't worth it since I really didn't see any increase in FPS when compared to the same core OC settings. Kyle also taught me a long time ago about how maxing the mem will usually decrease the amount of power the PCB can get to the core and the core usually has more effect on FPS. I also created a custom fan profile to keep it at or below 60c but does occasionally hit 62c if everything gets warm enough. I peaked at 2145mhz for a split second on the core but in 3-5 hour sessions I see it in the 2025-2085 range. Totally stable. I posted a pic in the owners thread from my timespy score it at that time it held 2115mhz.I have a second setting where I simply keep the factory OC but with the fans locked at 71% and the card stays under 60c(usually the mid 50's) and the core averages mid to high 1900's with occasional spikes just over 2000mhz.Totally possible. Asus just released a weird water cooled 2080TI that has binned chips. Some users on the web are saying they've seen 2200-2300MHZ. What I've noticed with the firmware for both Pascal and Turing is that if you can keep 'em under 40c you'll see some magic happen with the core. At over 50-60c they both start reeling the clocks back down.