Evga 1000GQ PSU

My rig as been running excellent up to when I upgraded my video card from an Evga 1080Ti Hybrid ( power hog & room heater) to an Evga 3080 12G Hydro Copper with the Evga 1000GQ power supply. Any time I put a heavy load on the 3080 (gaming) my rig shits the bed. These are the issues:
Game kicks me out to desktop
Game crashes, gets locked, machine gun sound
Rig hard locks
Rig reboots
I've never had any issues with the 1080Ti and the 1000GQ.
I started an RMA with Evga and they were on point. Got refurbed 1000GQ replacement within a week. Sad part is the replacement is just as bad with the same issues. I emailed Evga and explained the problem about the RMA replacement they sent. I hope they help me out and send me a different model. My guess is the transient spikes from the 3080 is too much for a mid tier 1k psu.
I might have to purchase a new psu, so any suggestions? TIA
