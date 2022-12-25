Every new monitor tested causing eye strains

Not sure why this is happening but the first monitor I got was a ThinkVision P24h-2L 23.8" QHD Natural Low Blue Light Monitor. After using for 1-2 hours, my eyes was in horrible condition. I had to rest my eyes for several hours to recover. Eye was straining and very dry. Very painful. I messed with the brightness and increased the font size but no help at all. Returned it and kept using my Asus 20" monitor. No eye strain when I am using this very old monitor.



Decided to try a different monitor, the Samsung 22" FT45 Series. Has the same blue light filter technology as the Lenovo. Eye strain isn't as bad, but I still get them when using this monitor. So this is going back.



Why are the larger monitor have such small text? When increasing the font size, it not as crisp as the older Asus 20" monitor.

Also, currently on my Lenovo X1 Carbon Gen 3 laptop. No issue with eye strain on these older monitors.



Not sure what the deal is. Guess it's just me.



Going to try an Asus branded monitor and see if that helps with eye strains.