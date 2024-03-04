  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Every GPU I owned since 2007 (Fun Topic)

N

Nielo TM

Gawd
Joined
Aug 27, 2006
Messages
997
So I recently got a new card 7800XT & I was going though previous orders & to my surprise, they retained my records since account creation. Other sites have purged it.

Still can't get over the fact I was able to buy X1950 Pro for less than 100 GBP (149 inflation adjusted). In 2007 land, 7800XT would have costed around 200 GBP.

Am kinda annoyed that 7900 GRE just drooped, but I'm telling myself that 7800XT is more stable since it has time to mature. CBA swap it.
 

Attachments

  • GPUs.png
    GPUs.png
    286.9 KB · Views: 0
I've had many gpus.. especially during time of mining.

The partial list in order:
HD 5970
R9 280x
Gtx 750ti
Firepro s7000
Firepro s9000
Firepro s10000 (dual 280x)
lots of r9 290x, a 295x2 at one point
Fury x
1080
Watercooled R9 290x
3070 lhr (couldn't put up with the lhr stuff)
Gtx 980ti

And lots of other cards. I'm still using the 980ti, have been looking for a upgrade but it plays all the games I want still. Many of my cards were used under gpu pass-through on esxi.


Need to find a cheap card with a waterblock.

The 980ti or 290x were amazing cards. The current amd flagship are appealing as well. The Firepro w7000 was an amazing, cheap 1u card that could overclock to the moon. Also fun for mining in their time.
 
Since 2007?

I think mine went:

ATI x1950 Pro 256MB
ATI 3850 512MB
ATI 5850 1GB
AMD 6950 2GB
GTX 960 4GB
GTX 980 Ti 6GB
GTX 1080 8GB
RTX 3070 8GB (current)
 
I feel like this thread idea has been done quite a lot but why not.

Voodoo 3 2000
Big gap in PC gaming
8800GT
GTX285
HD5850
Crossfired HD 6970's
GTX970
GTX1070
RTX2080 Super
RTX3090
RTX4090
 
I came in at the ground floor, but my upgrade cycle has slowed over the years

S3 Virge
Voodoo1
Voodoo2 SLI
Matrox G400 Max
Geforce2 GTS 64
ATI 9800 Pro
6800GT
GTX260
GTX670
GTX1080
RTX3080
 
I've definitely played this game on here before, but it's been a little while since the last "GPU reminiscing" thread.

Lesse if I can remember them all lol
In order of when I got them, lots of secondary rigs so stuff is gonna be in a weird order

S3 Savage4
GeForce 2 MX200
GeForce FX 5600XT
RIVA TNT2
GeForce 3 Ti 500
Radeon 8500
Voodoo2 SLI (Mac!)
GeForce 6800GT
Radeon 9200
GeForce 7800GT
Radeon X1800XT
GeForce 8800GTS
GeForce 8800GT SLI
GeForce 9800GTX+
Radeon X850XTPE
(stopped building PCs for awhile)
GeForce 8800GT (again)
Radeon 7850
GeForce GTX 295
GeForce 4200Ti
Radeon 7850 Crossfire
Radeon 290X
GeForce 8800GT (AGAIN)
GeForce 460 2GB
GeForce 670
Radeon 7870XT (aka 7930)
GeForce 760
GeForce 1070
GeForce 2070
GeForce 2080
GeForce 1080
Radeon Vega 64
GeForce 670 (again)
Radeon 570
GeForce 560
GeForce 3070Ti
Radeon 5700XT
Radeon 6500XT
GeForce 3090Ti
Radeon 7900XT
Arc A770
GeForce 4070Ti

I uh....
I really like GPUs

Next on my wishlist are
1080Ti
Vega Frontier Edition
Radeon 295X
 
Last edited:
These are the cards I had in my main systems over the years, not counting all the others I had in secondary systems or accumulated in parts.

Voodoo 3500 TV
Voodoo 5
Geforce 2 GTS
Geforce 3 Ti 200
Geforce 4 Ti 4200
Radeon 9500 pro
Radeon 9800 pro
Radeon X1950 pro
Radeon 3850
Geforce 9800 GTX
Radeon 6950
Radeon 7950
Geforce 980 Ti
Geforce 1080 Ti
Radeon 6900 XT
 
Can't even begin to remember them all.... So many. My first had 1mb of vram.. I'll edit with a list if I get bored, but this has been done a lot before.
 
No way I'll remember every card, but here is the oldest GPU I purchased from Newegg back in 2004

1000002970.png


Asus ATI 9600XT with a sexy orange PCB

Remember spending hours playing battlefield Vietnam on this bad boy. Good times :)
 
op was only sharing his cool story, bro...
i dont even remember all the cards ive had.
 
S3 Virge
3DFX Voodoo Banshee
3DFX Voodoo 3
Geforce 3 Ti 200
Radeon 9600 XT
Geforce FX 5900
Geforce 6800 GT
Geforce GO 7800 GTX
Geforce 8800 GTX
Radeon 4850
Geforce GTX 260
Geforce GTX 285
Radeon 5870
Geforce 470 Sli
Geforce 670
Geforce 970
Geforce 1070
Geforce 1080ti
Geforce 3080
Geforce 4090
 
NattyKathy said:
Voodoo2 SLI (Mac!)
Click to expand...

This is neat! My first real dGPU being a Voodoo3 2000 PCI that my dad bought for him and I to play Falcon 4.0 on our beige PowerMac G3 tower. Its a memory i'll never forget as to this day, this man is confused by right clicking. However, he was sold the PC version and he somehow got it home and flashed the Mac BIOS on it and it worked great. Core memory.
 
Notable memories
Voodoo 2
Diamond Viper II
Voodoo 3
Geforce 2 MX
ATI All-in-wonder 9600?
Geforce 4 TI 4400
geforce 980
geforce 1080 and here i am still lol

I dont particularly recall the exact order of things and i am sure ive missed a few. Most were bought at a local pc store with cash so no real going back for records.
 
From the top of my head here’s my list of videocards ive had.

GeForce FX5200
ATi 9800 Pro
ATi X800 Pro
ATi X1800 XL
GeForce 8800 GTS 320mb (G80)
GeForce 8800 GTS 512mb (G92)
AMD HD 6950
GeForce GTX 770
AMD HD 7950
GeForce GTX 780 Ti
GeForce GTX 1080

I quit gaming back in 2022 to pursue trucking. Got My CDL in October 2022 and been trucking ever since. No time for gaming anymore. Got a laptop from Facebook market place with an AMD R5 6600H, 16GB ram and a RTX 3050 for an insanely good price of $200 in December 2023. I’ve yet to install any games on it. Was such a good deal I just grabbed it out of impulse.
 
s3 Virge
+Voodoo1
Riva128
+Voodoo2
Voodoo3
Voodoo4
Radeon 8500
Radeon 9500 (softmod to 9700)
8800GT
GTX 480
GTX 1080
RTX 3090FE
RTX 4090FE

There were a bunch more that were not in my main rig, including a few laptops. The most interesting there was the Acer Helios 5000 AMD with a full desktop ryzen 2700 and vega56.

With both the s3 Virge and riva128, the performance was disappointing enough that I added voodoo cards. The riva128 actually had decent raw performance but had lower image quality than the voodoo1, so was a bit of a disappointment. The original voodoo1 card was the single biggest leap, going from cpu based 320x240 rendering to 640x480 with bilinear filtering, lighting and shadows with higher frame rates to boot. Back then 30fps was lightning fast....The voodoo was $250 iirc, which was a lot of money back in 1996.
 
Last edited:
Trident 9680
Nvidia Riva 128
Canopus SPECTRA 2500 Riva TNT
Asus RTX 4090

Only four vid cards 😔
 
My list of previously owned GPU's would go back to the dawn of the GPU itself and pretty much encompasses almost every generation of NVIDIA card (usually in pairs for SLI) and has a few ATi and AMD cards sprinkled in for variety. That list is in another thread somewhere and I'm too lazy to find and repost it. It's most of the high end and ultra high end ones.
 
I'm with Dan_D I've had Video cards back to generic Cirrus Logic VGA adapters on my first custom 386. My 286 was a prebuilt, who knows what was in that thing. I will say this I just got in my 7900XTX for my new build! :D
 
This list is super approximate and doesn't factor in the various "well, that's cheap, guess I'll throw it into the spare rig" experiments I conducted over the years...

Matrox Mystique (original 170MHz RAMDAC, 2MB RAM, later upgraded to 4MB! Shame it didn't have mipmapping, bilinear filtering, antialiasing, fogging...)
3Dfx Voodoo1 (Diamond Monster 3D)
3dfx Voodoo3 2000 (ridiculously fast 2D back when it mattered; in all meaningful aspects it was a die-shrunk Banshee with an extra texturing unit and some bug fixes, but if you could live with the classic 3Dfx limitations it was amazing for early Win9x titles)
Nvidia GeForce2 MX (the OG vanilla models were insanely good)
GeForce 3
GeForce FX 5900XT (unless you were heavy into OpenGL and older titles, the whole FX line might have been the worst shipping generation of discrete GPUs in twenty years)
Radeon 9700 Pro
GeForce 7800GS
GeForce 9600GT (shocked by the legs this thing had)
Geforce GTX 660 (swell, so long as you stayed in the 1.5GB of full-speed RAM...)
GeForce GTX Titan X (Maxwell, lol, just phenomenal)
AMD Radeon Vega Frontier Edition
GeForce RTX 4060

Honorable mentions over the years:
4MB S3 ViRGE (sort of cool as the minimum possible definition of an accelerator, though if you managed to reduce enabled features to a software-level experience it actually was faster than a low-end Pentium trying to wrangle the same things. There’s a good article to be written about how the ViRGE was hobbled by the demands placed upon it, if it doesn’t already exist)
Matrox G400 Max (really solid - genuinely sad Matrox couldn't or didn't get on competitive footing later)
GeForce4 Ti 4600 (Its shader flexibility was limited, but within the bounds of what it could do these were stupid fast...)
Matrox Parhelia (Gigantic design squandered by no bandwidth saving techniques to speak of; lousy engineering tolerances meant it never got past a gristly OpenGL 2.0 implementation, even with subsequent respins of the core design to meet WDDM requirements. Some aspects of the design willfully gated out to prevent embarrassing performance gaffes from being visible, like anisotropic filtering being limited to 2 samples. Overall an ignominious end to the engineering ambitions of a firm that used to be competitive.)
ATi Radeon 9000 Pro (astoundingly close to the Radeon 8500 at most things, and proof that the 8500 shipped with some significant issues that hobbled performance)
Radeon Pro W5500 (absolutely hassle-free enterprise card, I wish I'd kept it)
GeForce RTX 3070 (managed to snag it in October of 2020, held onto it for 18 months, still got $150 more than the MSRP when I flipped it)

I've changed things up a bit since, as performance has become less critical for what I do. My Power9 runs a Radeon RX 6600 because it was inexpensive and does everything I need on an obligate Linux machine; the family PC's hooked up to a 1440p75 monitor where the RTX 4060 is overqualified and will run anything and everything we need for years.
 
Last edited:
OFaceSIG said:
I'm with Dan_D I've had Video cards back to generic Cirrus Logic VGA adapters on my first custom 386. My 286 was a prebuilt, who knows what was in that thing. I will say this I just got in my 7900XTX for my new build! :D
Click to expand...
I actually had a Cirrus Logic 2MB VGA adapter back then. I also had an ATi 512k adapter at one point and a TSeng Labs ET4000. I recall my pre-GPU cards as well. :)
 
Mostly, sort-of, ordered list of desktop GPUs over the years with the ones that were used most highlighted.

Assorted generic cards on 486
ATI Rage (1)
Voodoo2
Voodoo2 SLI
Radeon 7200 All-in-wonder
Radeon 9700 Pro All-in-wonder
Radeon X800 All-in-wonder
Radeon 3870
Radeon 4870
Geforce 295
Radeon 5850
Radeon 5870
Radeon 5970
Geforce 980
Geforce 1080
Geforce 1070 SLI
Geforce 1080ti
Geforce 2080ti
Radeon 6700xt
Radeon 6900xt
RTX A4000(s)
Geforce 4090
 
Dan_D said:
I actually had a Cirrus Logic 2MB VGA adapter back then. I also had an ATi 512k adapter at one point and a TSeng Labs ET4000. I recall my pre-GPU cards as well. :)
Click to expand...
2d cards, man. I remember my 486dx2 66 had a Boca 2d card, then a Trident svga in my pentium 120 before moving to 3d accelerators. Before that a Tandy 1000 and ibm ps2 which both had built in video. The ps2 was at least vga graphics. That dx2 66 was the first computer I actually got to do upgrades on, added a CD rom and sound blaster 16, running os2 warp. Took me around a month to actually get them working as I had to go to the computer shop where he had this cool Internet thing that he could download drivers from... Then I had to buy a modem so I could do that too. And go back to him to find drivers because it didn't come with os2 drivers. Fun times.
 
Riva 128
TNT2 Ultra
Quadro 2 Pro
GeForce FX 5600 Ultra
Radeon 9800 Pro
Radeon HD 5870
Radeon HD 6950
Radeon R9 290
Radeon RX 5600 XT
 
No way I remember all the cards I've owned over the years but I'll try to just list the ones that spent more than a few weeks in one of my systems over the years and yes I'm almost certain I've messed up the order in which I've owned them.

ATi Rage 3D
3DFX Voodoo2 SLI
Riva TNT
Geforce 3Ti
Radeon 9600XT
Radeon 9800Pro
FX5800 Ultra
6800GT
6800 Ultra SLI
X800XT
X1800XT
X1950XTX Crossfire
7800GT
7800GTX
7900GT SLI
7900GX2
HD 2900 XT
HD 3870
8800GT
8800GTX 3way SLI
9800GTX SLI
HD 4870 Crossfire
HD 4870X2
GTX 260
GTX 280 SLI
HD 5870 Crossfire
HD 6970
GTX 460 SLI
GTX 470 SLI
GTX 480 3way SLI
GTX 580 SLI
HD 7900 Crossfire
R9 290X Crossfire
R9 390 8GB Crossfire
RX 480 8GB
RX 580 8GB
GTX 670 SLI
GTX 780
GTX 780Ti
GTX 980 SLI
GTX 980 Ti SLI
GTX 1070
GTX 1080
GTX 1080 Ti
RX 5700 XT
RTX 2080
RTX 2080 Super
RTX 2080 Ti
RX 6700 XT
RX 6800 XT
RX 6900 XT
RTX 3060 Ti
RTX 3080
RTX 3080 12GB
RTX 3080 Ti
RTX 3090
RTX 3090 Ti
RX 7900 XTX
RTX 4090
 
Last edited:
Matrox Millennium + Matrox M3d
ATI Rage 128
NVIDIA GeForce 2 MX400
NVIDIA GeForce FX 5200 LE
NVIDIA Geforce 7800 GT
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 8800 GTS
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 260
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 TI
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TI
 
Nvidia Vanta LT <- integrated, but my first PC to game on.
GeForce 2 MX420
Geforce FX 5700 Ultra
7900GS? - I remember I had the last AGP card or so by Nvidia - I think this was it
Geforce 9600GSO
Geforce 1060 3GB
Radeon 5700Xt - returned within a week
GeForce 2070 super
GeForce 3070
Radeon 7900XT
 
Voodoo 2
Trident 3D 16mb piece of shit in my HP Pavilion
Geforce 2
4400
4600 ti
5800 GT
9800 Pro
6800 (unmasked to GT) SLI
7800 GT SLI
7800 GTO SLI
680 SLI
4870 512mb x-fire
4870 1gb x-fire
8800 gtx SLI
5870 (had a bunch of these for mining)
7900
9800 gtx SLI
480 gtx SLI
290 xtx
295x2
980 ti SLI
1080 SLI
Radeon VII
1080 ti
2080
3080
6900 xt
3090
4080
7900 xtx
4090

...And it continued for every gen up to now. I don't even remember them all at this point. And this list doesn't include mobile GPUs.
 
I always have been pretty selective with buying GPU's, was thinking that it could only get cheaper when I bought my Voodoo as a 16 year old kid. Boy, was I wrong haha, but then again, I was young and money didn't come easy back then.

Here is my list:
Diamond Voodoo
Voodoo 2 from a cheap brand, worked great, DACs probably were a bit worse off, but I didn't see/care back then
ATI 9600 SE modded with a conductive pen to unlock more cores, which partially worked.
Geforce 8800 GTS (G80)
ATI HD 5670 1024
Geforce GTX 680
Geforce GTX 980
Geforce RTX 3080
Geforce RTX 4090

Didn't upgrade that quickly, until I discovered VR gaming in 2020 and there my wallet got hit hard lol. While my most nostalgic feelings go to the Voodoo 1, the 4090 is an absolute marvel in performance and I really enjoy VR at full blast because of it. Really is my favorite of all time.
 
magda said:
Trident 9680
Nvidia Riva 128
Canopus SPECTRA 2500 Riva TNT
Asus RTX 4090

Only four vid cards 😔
Click to expand...
Holy Calzone! Were you in a coma for 25 years? Did you defect to consoles then come back to PC space recently? Why such a large gap?

You might be the first person to justify a 4090 purchase as "Making up for lost time" 😯
 
Pretty sure my 3080 will be my last ride given trends in GPU prices. Just being honest with myself given how slow my upgrade cycles are now. Thanks for the memories [H].

Guillemot Voodoo Banshee
VisionTek GeForce256 DDR
Creative GeForce2 GTS 64MB
Creative GeForce2 Ultra
VisionTek GeForce 3 Ti 200
Sapphire Radeon 9500 NP
ATI Radeon 9800 Pro
eVGA GeForce 6800 GT
eVGA GeForce 7800 GT
XFX GeForce 7900 GT
Sapphire Radeon X1900 XT
MSI GeForce 8800 GT
PowerColor Radeon HD 4850 512MB
eVGA GeForce GTX 460 768MB
Galaxy GeForce GTX 460 1GB
Sapphire Radeon HD 7950 3GB
Zotac GeForce GTX 770 2GB
MSI GeForce GTX 1080 TI Duke OC
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 FE
 
Trident 9680 1MB (IBM Aptiva)
Creative Labs 3D Blaster PCI Vérité 1000
S3 Trio 64 4MB
Elsa Gladiac Geforce 2 MX 32MB
Inno3D Geforce 4200Ti 128MB
H.I.S. Radeon 9600XT 128mb
Palit Geforce 7600GT Sonic 256MB
Palit Geforce 8800GT Sonic 512MB
Sapphire Radeon HD6950 1GB
Palit Geforce GTX 580 Sonic 1.5GB
Gainward Geforce GTX 680 2GB
Inno3D Geforce GTX 670 2GB
Inno3D Geforce GTX 770 iChill Herculez X3 2GB
Palit Geforce GTX 980 Ti Super Jetstream 6GB
Palit GTX Geforce 1070 Super Jetstream 8GB GDDR5
MSI GTX Geforce 1080 Gaming 8G
Gigabyte Geforce RTX 2080 Gaming OC 8G
Palit RTX Geforce 3080 Ti Gaming Pro OC 12G
MSI RTX Geforce 4090 Suprim X 24G
 
im not even sure I can remember...i will try though. least from my main computer
generic 4mb card, no clue what it was
ATI Rage Pro 4mb
-Added voodoo 1
not sure after this
-Added voodoo 2?
TNT 1 + SLI Voodoo 2s
TNT 2
Geforce 1 SDRam
Geforce 1 DDR
Geforce 2
Missing somethere here?
Radeon 9700 pro
AWI 8xx series?
SLI 6800gts
SLI 8800 gtx
SLI 280 GTX
SLI 480 GTX
SLI 980 GTX
1080 TI
3080 10gb
4090
 
Main rig has had a GTS 250, Radeon 7790, GTX 1060 6gb. 1070 and RX 6700 XT. But I’ve been through 5 GPUs in my media center PC in the last year or so. A few 7750 variants, RX 550 and a WX4100 for now until a Quadro T1000 comes up at a good price and I’m in the mood to change it up again
 
magda said:
Trident 9680
Nvidia Riva 128
Canopus SPECTRA 2500 Riva TNT
Asus RTX 4090

Only four vid cards 😔
Click to expand...
Ahh the good ol Trident 9680, not to mention the cirrus logic chips. (before we all had integrated video)

Never had a Voodoo, parents were poor and I didnt have a job atm. Was very envious of friends.

Did the bios hack on an ATI 9800, but oh the coil whine! Nails on chalkboard.

* Fast forward to too many to care to hurt my brain to remember.... *

Still on a 1080ti for primary 1080p casual play. No raytracing for me, but suprisingly still holds its own.

Next upgrade planned will be after the release and evaluation of GTA6.

Now that I have 2 sons under the age of 10, have implmented a hand me down program. It goes from God, to the store, to me, to son1, to son 2. (Real genius quoteish)

Cant belive that this thread doesnt have this yet!: ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPRAM in the hizouse!

BitchinFast3D-598x800.jpg
 
I started with a Fry's special. Had no idea what I was buying back then, just picked whatever had the biggest sale/rebate. Bounced back and forth between nVidia and AMD a few times in the early days, haven't been upgrading much lately.

9600GT
HD4850
GTX 275 SLI
GTX 465 SLI (unlocked to GTX 470s)
HD6990
GTX 580 SLI
GTX 690
GTX 1080ti (in use in vacation home computer)
GTX 980 (discarded by brother, in use in travel computer)
RTX 3080ti (current)
 
Glad someone posted the Bitchen Fast 3D 2000... so I don't have to. ;)

On my primary rig:

Cirrus Logic vesa local bus 1 or 2mb
Diamond Stealth64 2000 vesa local bus 2mb dram
S3 Trio 4mb pci
S3 Virge 4mb pci
3DFX Voodoo 1 pci
Riva 128 pci
RIVA TNT agp
Chaintech RIVA TNT2 agp (I have this boxed with everything)
eVGA Geforce2 GTS agp (w/ fan)
MSI Geforce ti4200 agp
Albatron Geforce ti4400 agp
Radeon 9700 PRO agp (w/ ramsinks!)
BFG Geforce 6800GT agp (the blue pcb!)
2x Radeon 1900xtx Cross-Fire pci-e
2x MSI Geforce 6800GT SLI pci-e (water cooled)
2x BFG Geforce 7800GT SLI (water cooled)
2x XFX Geforce 7900GT SLI (volt modded w/ Zalman air coolers)
1x Asus Geforce 8800GTX + 1x eVGA Geforce 8800GTX SLI
2x MSI Geforce GTX 260 SLI
2x eVGA Geforce GTX 470 SLI (w/ nickel Koolance full cover blocks isolated loop)
2x eVGA Geforce GTX 670 SLI
2x Gigabyte GTX 770 OC 4GB Windforce 3x SLI
2x MSI Geforce GTX 970 SLI
MSI Geforce GTX 980ti Golden Edition
Geforce GTX 1080 (such a nice cool running quiet and powerful card)
Zotac Geforce GTX 1080ti (ran hot and loud!)
Asus Geforce RTX 2080ti (rode this one out for 5 years! my pandemic card)
MSI Geforce RTX 4090 gaming x trio (current)

I think that's pretty comprehensive. I still have a lot of the old cards too.. but not all.

I also have a few other cards from other rigs and kept as spares etc..
Zotac GT 430 (boxed with most accessories).
Zotac 9500GT (boxed with most accessories).
Gainward Geforce ti4800 (boxed with most accessories).
 
Last edited:
