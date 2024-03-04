Every GPU I owned since 2007 (Fun Topic)

This list is super approximate and doesn't factor in the various "well, that's cheap, guess I'll throw it into the spare rig" experiments I conducted over the years...



Matrox Mystique (original 170MHz RAMDAC, 2MB RAM, later upgraded to 4MB! Shame it didn't have mipmapping, bilinear filtering, antialiasing, fogging...)

3Dfx Voodoo1 (Diamond Monster 3D)

3dfx Voodoo3 2000 (ridiculously fast 2D back when it mattered; in all meaningful aspects it was a die-shrunk Banshee with an extra texturing unit and some bug fixes, but if you could live with the classic 3Dfx limitations it was amazing for early Win9x titles)

Nvidia GeForce2 MX (the OG vanilla models were insanely good)

GeForce 3

GeForce FX 5900XT (unless you were heavy into OpenGL and older titles, the whole FX line might have been the worst shipping generation of discrete GPUs in twenty years)

Radeon 9700 Pro

GeForce 7800GS

GeForce 9600GT (shocked by the legs this thing had)

Geforce GTX 660 (swell, so long as you stayed in the 1.5GB of full-speed RAM...)

GeForce GTX Titan X (Maxwell, lol, just phenomenal)

AMD Radeon Vega Frontier Edition

GeForce RTX 4060



Honorable mentions over the years:

4MB S3 ViRGE (sort of cool as the minimum possible definition of an accelerator, though if you managed to reduce enabled features to a software-level experience it actually was faster than a low-end Pentium trying to wrangle the same things. There’s a good article to be written about how the ViRGE was hobbled by the demands placed upon it, if it doesn’t already exist)

Matrox G400 Max (really solid - genuinely sad Matrox couldn't or didn't get on competitive footing later)

GeForce4 Ti 4600 (Its shader flexibility was limited, but within the bounds of what it could do these were stupid fast...)

Matrox Parhelia (Gigantic design squandered by no bandwidth saving techniques to speak of; lousy engineering tolerances meant it never got past a gristly OpenGL 2.0 implementation, even with subsequent respins of the core design to meet WDDM requirements. Some aspects of the design willfully gated out to prevent embarrassing performance gaffes from being visible, like anisotropic filtering being limited to 2 samples. Overall an ignominious end to the engineering ambitions of a firm that used to be competitive.)

ATi Radeon 9000 Pro (astoundingly close to the Radeon 8500 at most things, and proof that the 8500 shipped with some significant issues that hobbled performance)

Radeon Pro W5500 (absolutely hassle-free enterprise card, I wish I'd kept it)

GeForce RTX 3070 (managed to snag it in October of 2020, held onto it for 18 months, still got $150 more than the MSRP when I flipped it)



I've changed things up a bit since, as performance has become less critical for what I do. My Power9 runs a Radeon RX 6600 because it was inexpensive and does everything I need on an obligate Linux machine; the family PC's hooked up to a 1440p75 monitor where the RTX 4060 is overqualified and will run anything and everything we need for years.