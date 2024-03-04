Every GPU I owned since 2007 (Fun Topic)

So I recently got a new card 7800XT & I was going though previous orders & to my surprise, they retained my records since account creation. Other sites have purged it.
Still can't get over the fact I was able to buy X1950 Pro for less than 100 GBP (149 inflation adjusted). In 2007 land, 7800XT would have costed around 200 GBP.
Am kinda annoyed that 7900 GRE just drooped, but I'm telling myself that 7800XT is more stable since it has time to mature. CBA swap it.
