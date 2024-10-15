ESXI 8.x GPU passthrough issue with windows10

Hi,I'm using ESXI 8.0.2 (no vcenter) as a home lab. I configured a Windows 10 VM, connected to multiple pci boards, like my Old graphic card Nvidia Gforce 210 via passthrough. This way, I'm able to use the computer as a ESXI hipervisor, and also, make use of the VM like a regular computer, using a monitor, keyboards, mouse and USB sound card. Everything works quite fine, but I'm facing one "small" issue. When I try to use an app that needs hardware access to my Nvidia GPU, it doesn't work. In this case, I need OBS Stuidio to be able to render videos directly with the nvidia gpu, but I can ONLY see SOFTWARE rendering.I think the only "exotic" config in my setup was settingin the .vmx fileAnother thing to be aware of is that I disabled the vmware tools driver for the graphic card, as you can see in the picture. A read somewhere I needed to do this in order to make it work fine:Also, I add alink to with my .vmx config file here:, so that you can have a look and check if I need to change something.It's an old graphic card, but I think that hardware access should be available, as I'm using passthrough..I'd be very pleased to get any kind of advices from you. Please, ask me any question you can have regarding my setupThanks in advance!!