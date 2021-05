​

Error 0x8007000d installing windows updates​

Are you able to install other windows updates or do you have issues only with installing KB4592438?

What is the make and model of the PC?

2020-12 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 2004 for x64-based Systems (KB4592438)It fails every single time. I've gone through several potential fixes with no luck. Error code: (0x8007000d)Original Title : Latest Windows Cumulative Update ErrorsZAHi,Thank you for writing to Microsoft Community Forums.I understand that you are facing issues installing Windows updates on your PC. I appreciate your efforts in trying to resolve the issue.I suggest you to follow the steps mentioned below and see if that helps.I suggest you run the Windows Update Troubleshooter and check if you are able to install Widows updates.Try booting your PC in clean boot and attempt to install Windows updates. Refer to the article on How to perform a clean boot in Windows Clean Boot starts Windows with a minimal set of drivers and startup programs, so that you can determine whether a background program is interfering with your game or program. Also, you may not be able to use some programs in clean boot.Please refer the sectionto boot the computer in to normal mode after troubleshooting.If the update has failed to installed, you may download and install the update manually by accessing the Microsoft Update Catalog and typing in the KB article number of the failed update.I suggest you Reset Windows update components in Windows and check if you are able to install Widows updates.I suggest you refer and follow the suggestion on how to Troubleshoot problems updating Windows 10 Before performing chkdsk, please backup the Data. While performing chkdsk on the hard drive if any bad sectors are found on the hard drive when chkdsk tries to repair that sector if any data available on that might be lost.Please ignore the suggestions for “Perform a clean installation of Windows 10” from the above article.Hope it helps.Regards,Zaki