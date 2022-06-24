[Epic Store] Car Mechanic Simulator (2018) and Fall Guys free (DEAD)

Fall guys is now F2P so I believe it will be free for the foreseeable future.Car Mechanic Simulator (2018) and Game of Thrones the board game are free on Epic until June 30th. As an added bonus, Fall Guys is free as well for some undetermined amount of time.
Shoot if you guys want to work on cars, let me know as I've got a laundry list of maintenance needing to be done--fluid changes, brakes, and more! All for free! No codes required!Car Mechanic Simulator (2018)...
Yep, 11am eastern is when they switch.Seems like they already pulled them from the free list, and today is the 30th.
Here’s a guaranteed way to make sure you never miss out on an Epic giveaway. Check their site a couple times a week.Seems like they already pulled them from the free list, and today is the 30th.
That's an odd time...