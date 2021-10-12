Epic Games is being countersued by Google

Tables have turned on Epic, with Google now suing them for developing and utilizing their own payment system in the Google App Store version of Fortnite. This breaks Google's terms of service. Fortnite was removed from the App Store back in August, but millions of players who obtained the game from Google's store still continue to use Epic's payment system. Google is seeking to recoup the lost commission from all the transactions that players have made through the game if it was obtained through the App Store. This is a counterclaim against Epic, who initiated a lawsuit against Google that is very similar to their lawsuit against Apple after Google banned Fortnite from the App Store.Google's counter claims include Breach of Contract, Breach of Implied Covenant of Good Faith and Fair Dealing, and Quasi-Contract/Unjust Enrichment.Source:Legal filing of Google's response and counterclaims:In my opinion Epic's case against Google is even more shaky than their case against Apple, given that Android users are more free to choose where to purchase their apps.