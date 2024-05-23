[Epic Game Store] Farming Simulator 22 FREE till 5-30-24

CAD4466HK
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 2,882
Get Farming Simulator 22 free from the Epic Game Store till 5-30-24. Don't forget the free DLC. https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/farming-simulator-2022--agi-pack
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/farming-simulator-22
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eszqWN9OrNo
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/farming-simulator-22
Farming Simulator 22Take on the role of a modern farmer and creatively build your farm in three diverse American and European environments. Farming Simulator 22 offers a huge variety of farming operations focusing on agriculture, animal husbandry and forestry - now with the exciting addition of seasonal cycles!
CLAAS XERION SADDLE TRAC Pack:
- CLAAS XERION 4200 SADDLE TRAC
- KAWECO XERION SADDLE TRAC Tanker
- KAWECO XERION SADDLE TRAC Semi-Trailed Tanker
- KAWECO OPTI-JECT 800
- KAWECO Front-Unit
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eszqWN9OrNo