[Epic Game Store] Farming Simulator 22 FREE till 5-30-24

Get Farming Simulator 22 free from the Epic Game Store till 5-30-24. Don't forget the free DLC. https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/farming-simulator-2022--agi-pack

https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/farming-simulator-22

Farming Simulator 22​

Take on the role of a modern farmer and creatively build your farm in three diverse American and European environments. Farming Simulator 22 offers a huge variety of farming operations focusing on agriculture, animal husbandry and forestry - now with the exciting addition of seasonal cycles!

CLAAS XERION SADDLE TRAC Pack:​

  • CLAAS XERION 4200 SADDLE TRAC
  • KAWECO XERION SADDLE TRAC Tanker
  • KAWECO XERION SADDLE TRAC Semi-Trailed Tanker
  • KAWECO OPTI-JECT 800
  • KAWECO Front-Unit


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eszqWN9OrNo
 
