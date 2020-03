So while cleaning my shed I came across a boxed EPIA-M10000 LVDS last weekend, it looked to have been lightly used haven't had time to power it up yet but assuming it works what would you guys say about running windows 98 on for retro gaming or should I just sell it off on eBay. I have no idea what makes this thing cost so much but I see them in the low to mid 100s on eBay. Any insight from you guys is appreciated