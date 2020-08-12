EOSHD testing finds Canon EOS R5 overheating to be fake, with artificial timers deployed to lock out video mode

"An internal temperature of 46C isn’t too hot for a CPU or memory card, or anything else, to operate normally.

62C isn’t too hot to carry on recording in 8K. Had the camera reached 95C, I could have accepted what Canon is telling us.

As it stands, I believe them to be lying to their customers.

My conclusion is that these are artificial software limits. The overheating problem after a few minutes of 8K does not exist and nor does it at 46C.

That the processor doesn’t even have a thermal pad or conductivity internally to ensure longevity and reliability, is another “smoking gun”. I find this deeply unethical.

I demand that Canon come clean on what they have done.

I’d also like to know what they plan to do in terms of a firmware change to remove the artificial timers.

As a paying customer I do not accept being lied to."

https://www.eoshd.com/news/eoshd-te...icial-timers-deployed-to-lock-out-video-mode/
 
