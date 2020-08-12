EOSHD testing finds Canon EOS R5 overheating to be fake, with artificial timers deployed to lock out video mode

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,899
"An internal temperature of 46C isn’t too hot for a CPU or memory card, or anything else, to operate normally.
62C isn’t too hot to carry on recording in 8K. Had the camera reached 95C, I could have accepted what Canon is telling us.
As it stands, I believe them to be lying to their customers.
My conclusion is that these are artificial software limits. The overheating problem after a few minutes of 8K does not exist and nor does it at 46C.
That the processor doesn’t even have a thermal pad or conductivity internally to ensure longevity and reliability, is another “smoking gun”. I find this deeply unethical.
I demand that Canon come clean on what they have done.
I’d also like to know what they plan to do in terms of a firmware change to remove the artificial timers.
As a paying customer I do not accept being lied to."
https://www.eoshd.com/news/eoshd-te...icial-timers-deployed-to-lock-out-video-mode/
62C isn’t too hot to carry on recording in 8K. Had the camera reached 95C, I could have accepted what Canon is telling us.
As it stands, I believe them to be lying to their customers.
My conclusion is that these are artificial software limits. The overheating problem after a few minutes of 8K does not exist and nor does it at 46C.
That the processor doesn’t even have a thermal pad or conductivity internally to ensure longevity and reliability, is another “smoking gun”. I find this deeply unethical.
I demand that Canon come clean on what they have done.
I’d also like to know what they plan to do in terms of a firmware change to remove the artificial timers.
As a paying customer I do not accept being lied to."
https://www.eoshd.com/news/eoshd-te...icial-timers-deployed-to-lock-out-video-mode/