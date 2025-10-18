  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Enough Power?

N

natej315

Gawd
Joined
Feb 16, 2005
Messages
847
Can I use my PSU (https://www.evga.com/products/product.aspx?pn=210-gq-0850-v1)
and some adapters to power a 5070TI frm pny? to try and save some money
Or should I get a new psu with the fancy plug?

Thanks

Is my AMD 7700X enough for BF6 at 4K?

Was just playing and had high latency idk what that is I reset my internet

Thermaltake Core P6-White
MSI B650 Tomahawk AM5
AMD RYZEN 7 7700X 8-Core 4.5 GHZ
EVGA RTX 3080-12GB HYBRID
EVGA 850 WATT
Corsair H150I 360 AIO
4TB NVME(X1)//1TB NVMe(X2)
G skill Flare X5 DDR5-6000-32GB
Windows 11-(X64)
43" Samsung Odyssey G7 4K 144Hertz
 
