Enough Power?

Can I use my PSU (https://www.evga.com/products/product.aspx?pn=210-gq-0850-v1)
and some adapters to power a 5070TI frm pny? to try and save some money
Or should I get a new psu with the fancy plug?
Thanks
Is my AMD 7700X enough for BF6 at 4K?
Was just playing and had high latency idk what that is I reset my internet
Thermaltake Core P6-White
MSI B650 Tomahawk AM5
AMD RYZEN 7 7700X 8-Core 4.5 GHZ
EVGA RTX 3080-12GB HYBRID
EVGA 850 WATT
Corsair H150I 360 AIO
4TB NVME(X1)//1TB NVMe(X2)
G skill Flare X5 DDR5-6000-32GB
Windows 11-(X64)
43" Samsung Odyssey G7 4K 144Hertz
