Enhance Pointer Precision versus DPI Switch on a Mouse?

Hello,
I have Logitech mouse with DPI of 1000 and there is no DPI switch.
Windows has option to control mouse sensitivity and "Enhance Pointer Precision" feature.
I am wondering what are pros versus cons when using mouse with DPI range switch and controlling
sensitivity with "Enhance Pointer Precision" feature.
I used to hear that in general controlling on a hardware is always better than on a software level (which Windows is)
so does this apply to mouse too? Would I better use DPI switch on a mouse versus above mentioned feature in Windows?
Thanks
