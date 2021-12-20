Enhance Pointer Precision versus DPI Switch on a Mouse?

Hello,I have Logitech mouse with DPI of 1000 and there is no DPI switch.Windows has option to control mouse sensitivity and "Enhance Pointer Precision" feature.I am wondering what are pros versus cons when using mouse with DPI range switch and controllingsensitivity with "Enhance Pointer Precision" feature.I used to hear that in general controlling on a hardware is always better than on a software level (which Windows is)so does this apply to mouse too? Would I better use DPI switch on a mouse versus above mentioned feature in Windows?Thanks