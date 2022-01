Bed does not look level, your purge line is showing a tilt to it. Relevel it with the paper and I would make sure to wipe down the bed with some alcohol or soap and water. Even finger oils from touching it can make it release prints.



And just incase, level means trammed against the nozzle so the nozzle is the same distance from the bed at any point on the surface. I have seen people misunderstand and use a bubble level to 'level' the bed so just making it clear