Ender 5 Pro CR Touch Setup

Good evening guys and gals,



I was wondering if there was someone available with an Ender 5 Pro and CR Touch Auto Bed Leveler that would be willing to help me with my installation. I would even pay for the assistance. I have tried to follow the included instructions as well as watch the various videos on YouTube. It seems that I have the hardware setup correctly. The problem I believe I am dealing with is the Z offset and possibly the firmware. Again, thanks in advance. As always, I intend to pay it forward as I myself gain more experience with this new hobby.