Email hosting options for Organizations

Hi all,

Looking at alternatives from our free legacy gsuite apps which is being retired by google sometime mid this year.

I took a look at this thread and seems like Zoho is a commonly used alternative

https://hardforum.com/threads/email-hosting.2008945/

Would just like to check if you guys would have any other recommendations for an organization with about 75-100 users at this point.

Zoho and 365 Business are at the top of my list, since Microsoft gives us regional pricing of 2.5$ per user

Zoho - Mail Lite - $1.25 per user per month, 10GB of space
MS Business 365 Basic - $2.5 per user per month, 1TB cloud storage, Teams, Office Online / Office web apps
Google is a little further out at $4.2 per month.

Are there anyone else I should be looking at? I'm currently not open to self hosting or running my own email server, but that will be an option in the future when I have the resources to manage it.

Thanks!

Edit: Realized MS Office Online does not allow the opening of offline documents without first uploading to onedrive. Sucks and drains a bit of value from it.
 
Are you a windows company.. M365 for your organisation and get licensing for everyone and the office suite? Then get people to use OneDrive as a great way to get files off local computers as a form of redundancy.

ya, you can open something hosted on ms from locally, unless you have compliance, really no reason not to have your files in MS (onedrive / sharepoint)

Zoho is nice, but they have had some exploits lately with their products.

There is NO reason to host your own email these days, it is just NOT worth it, period. The problems, security around it, redundancy, don't do it and save your self headaches.

if you did host your own mail server dont do it on prem and run it on AWS/Azure/Google cloud as a VPS, but then you may as well just use a PaaS service like Exchange online and save the headaches.
 
