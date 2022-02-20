Email hosting options for Organizations

Hi all,Looking at alternatives from our free legacy gsuite apps which is being retired by google sometime mid this year.I took a look at this thread and seems like Zoho is a commonly used alternativeWould just like to check if you guys would have any other recommendations for an organization with about 75-100 users at this point.Zoho and 365 Business are at the top of my list, since Microsoft gives us regional pricing of 2.5$ per userZoho - Mail Lite - $1.25 per user per month, 10GB of spaceMS Business 365 Basic - $2.5 per user per month, 1TB cloud storage, Teams, Office Online / Office web appsGoogle is a little further out at $4.2 per month.Are there anyone else I should be looking at? I'm currently not open to self hosting or running my own email server, but that will be an option in the future when I have the resources to manage it.Thanks!Edit: Realized MS Office Online does not allow the opening of offline documents without first uploading to onedrive. Sucks and drains a bit of value from it.