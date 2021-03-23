Email hosting

So I've been running my own email for a few years (exchange 2010). It's EOL and I really don't want to do it anymore.

I only have like 5 addresses I have to take care of. Office365 Family so far looks to be one of the cheapest options @ $99/year.

Only features needed is contact list/email sync with iphone, and basic spam filtering.



Anyone suggest another provider?



I don't really want to go through the hassle of office365 if its anything like the business counterpart, along with the required domain hosting in godaddy.