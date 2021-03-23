Email hosting

V

vxspiritxv

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 10, 2001
Messages
1,540
So I've been running my own email for a few years (exchange 2010). It's EOL and I really don't want to do it anymore.
I only have like 5 addresses I have to take care of. Office365 Family so far looks to be one of the cheapest options @ $99/year.
Only features needed is contact list/email sync with iphone, and basic spam filtering.

Anyone suggest another provider?

I don't really want to go through the hassle of office365 if its anything like the business counterpart, along with the required domain hosting in godaddy.
 
N

Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
5,559
I'm using fastmail, with aliases for certain accounts. Dunno about their family/business stuff, but the individual accounts aren't bad.

Got it linked to my gmail via imap/pop, and user their app on my phone, which works well (although only while you have a net connection).

Use my own domain name, so I don't need to worry if I change providers later.
 
T

thrash408

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 22, 2010
Messages
354
Zoho is free, I use it for my side business. Otherwise, If your paying I would move to google.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top