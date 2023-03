We have a few threads on these already:AndLog story short, they are difficult to fit in most cases as they tend to impact things like ram sockets, etc. Might work if lucky, but plan on needing a riser and a vertical GPU mount to make it work.While these are somehwat useful on GPU's like the 3090ti with ram on the back of the card, they are less so on a 4090. You might get like 2C improvement or something, just because there are more places for the GPU heat to go, but the general consensus seems to be that they are more of a money grab than anything else.But if you are the kind of buyer who absolutely has to have the best, damn the cost, then maybe you'll see a little tiny improvement from this, at a rather ridiculous cost increase.Still, you aren't going to gain much from overclocking a 4090, so one wonders what the point would be.