EK AIO 360 Pump noise... multiple RMA.. ?

Elric82

Jul 15, 2017
112
Hi

I have an EK Aio 360, temps are all fine, it's mounted on the top rad.

However.. I had to RMA three times because of pump noise issue. It's fine at the installation and for a month but after that the pump starts to be noisy above 65 to 80% depending on the uniot.





It's really annoying, it sounds like air bubbles but i can't manage to get rid of those if someone has a miracle solution

Someone offers me to sell me an ELITE version which has a more powerful pump, would that be of any help?

I was considering to buy a Ryujin or go back to the Arctic LF2 but I had some issues with it (noisy vrm fan)
 

  295704909_3187992048109175_6732660337177073394_n.jpg
    295704909_3187992048109175_6732660337177073394_n.jpg
    176.7 KB
