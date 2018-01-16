ehhhhh, Skyrim, now what?

sooooooooo.. i decided to finally play it, like, all of it, to the end, and then i went to the nexus and.... bro, wtf, now what? i cant even begin to comprehend the mods there, its just too much!
then i did a quick search here and found this: http://wiki.step-project.com/User:Neovalen/Skyrim_Revisited_-_Legendary_Edition dude really? wtf, its almost like in the next one they'll teach us coding and we'd have to make the game as we want from the scratch, wtf yo :p

soooo... any shortcuts? so i dont spend a week on this, i just wanna play with eye candy galore and stuff?

i was also thinking, since its 2018, maybe it woudnt hurt playing as, lets say, a female elf succubus vampire maid trap with cat ears and wearing glasses? its not like over the past decade i watched a fuckton of anime and got fully corrupted by it or anything, nuh-uh, i just feel like i should embrace these new times, right? :p
 
I got addicted to modding skyrim like 4 years ago. Spent hours and hours trying to get the game to look perfect and beautiful. Spent so much time modding that I got burnt out and never actually played the game. I mean I did, but lost interest after all the modding issues and bugs. I never deleted it though and every now and again I fire it up just to admire the game and even to this day can't believe how beautiful it can look. Check out Gopher on youtube and his modding vids on Skyrim. Taught me alot
 
Elf_Boy said:
You dont need mods to play.
tell that to Simplicia the Slow, im sure she'll be delighted to hear it :p

yDvNFbe.jpg
 
Island said:
I got addicted to modding skyrim like 4 years ago. Spent hours and hours trying to get the game to look perfect and beautiful. Spent so much time modding that I got burnt out and never actually played the game. I mean I did, but lost interest after all the modding issues and bugs. I never deleted it though and every now and again I fire it up just to admire the game and even to this day can't believe how beautiful it can look. Check out Gopher on youtube and his modding vids on Skyrim. Taught me alot
just saw some videos, and i decided if i am to spend a lot of time modding it, so be it! :p
 
I only run 3 mods

The static mesh mod for the obvious visual improvements
The disable vampire spawning script
and the disable dragons spawning script.

Both of the last two can easily be disabled whenever you want those things turned on again, but the vampire spawns which wipe out entire villages is super annoying when you're trying to 100% the game.
 
so far i have the "Static Mesh Improvement Mod" and the "Unofficial Skyrim Special Edition Patch". my god, it looks fucking hideous, maybe i was spoiled by the witcher 3? holy shit
 
D4rkn3ss said:
so far i have the "Static Mesh Improvement Mod" and the "Unofficial Skyrim Special Edition Patch". my god, it looks fucking hideous, maybe i was spoiled by the witcher 3? holy shit
Keep going. It gets much better. Not as detailed as w3 but still lovely.
 
Play through the game for a couple hours with just the unofficial patches and make notes about what you don't like or think can be improved, and then go from there.
 
D4rkn3ss said:
sooooooooo.. i decided to finally play it, like, all of it, to the end, and then i went to the nexus and.... bro, wtf, now what? i cant even begin to comprehend the mods there, its just too much!
then i did a quick search here and found this: http://wiki.step-project.com/User:Neovalen/Skyrim_Revisited_-_Legendary_Edition dude really? wtf, its almost like in the next one they'll teach us coding and we'd have to make the game as we want from the scratch, wtf yo :p

soooo... any shortcuts? so i dont spend a week on this, i just wanna play with eye candy galore and stuff?

i was also thinking, since its 2018, maybe it woudnt hurt playing as, lets say, a female elf succubus vampire maid trap with cat ears and wearing glasses? its not like over the past decade i watched a fuckton of anime and got fully corrupted by it or anything, nuh-uh, i just feel like i should embrace these new times, right? :p
The only thing you should do is sort the mods by most endorsed and just pick the ones you want.
 
I think this is all I'm using:

Unofficial Skyrim Legendary Patch
Unofficial High Resolution Patch
SkyUI
Skyrim HD
Static Mesh Improvement
A Quality World Map and Solstheim Map with Roads
Alternate Start - Live Another Life

And, I just realized your playing Special Edition.... Which is a shame IMO.
 
horrorshow said:
I think this is all I'm using:

Unofficial Skyrim Legendary Patch
Unofficial High Resolution Patch
SkyUI
Skyrim HD
Static Mesh Improvement
A Quality World Map and Solstheim Map with Roads
Alternate Start - Live Another Life

And, I just realized your playing Special Edition.... Which is a shame IMO.
Not really. Only way to not have a crash fest once you start loading on lots of texture mods.
 
Here's what you can do with this game. I have about 40 mods running right now. I use real vision for my ENB and of course Nexus for all my mods, and the older Nexus mod manager. Still works best for me with Skyrim. Here are 2 vids I uploaded a few years ago. Think I was testing out the deadly dragon mods....




 
I have to admit I do like mods that make the world look better.

Be nice if there were a comprehensive texture, city, plant, people and terrine patch.
 
hell on earth bro, and my character now looks like a pornstar... im thinking in starting with the mods all over again, sigh..

but i know even if its an annoyance and give me a lot of work, i know it will be worth because after is done i will have hundreds of hours of gaming with all the graphic eye candy i could possibly want :p

horrorshow yeah i saw the differences between the games after i got this one, then i thought in changing after i saw the mods, but i'll keep this one for now
Island pretty cool, but not enough! i want more, i want it all!! :p

F25JD9E.jpg
 
talk2troy said:
Check out this guys videos - MxR Mods - YouTube - YouTube
Bonus = he has a sense of humor & unique delivery

ALSO SEE: existing Skyrim threads

Skyrim noobs - seeking Elder advice... | [H]ard|Forum

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (free if you own the Legendary Edition) | [H]ard|Forum
thanks. meh, i should had posted there instead of creating this thread, hehe

that channel looks very good, will watch :D

what im seeing here is a fuckton of broken mods because they have dependencies with other mods that were never ported correctly to the special edition, a lot of things are missing, and since the game looks like crap anyway (dated as hell) no matter what you do, im now thinking in just getting the ol'rim edition and just having fun, matter of fact, im downloading it right now :p
 
Skyrim Revisted - Legendary Edition is great. It's a really good and thorough modpack, and the instructions are fantastic for getting it all set up. It will, however, take you a while to get it all installed. Once you do though, the game runs great! I use that modpack because it's so good, and complete.
 
If any of you all need assistance modding Skyrim or Skyrim Special Edition, let me know. I think I've proven myself in FO4 and SSE as being a capable mod installer and troubleshooter. :D
 
D4rkn3ss said:
so far i have the "Static Mesh Improvement Mod" and the "Unofficial Skyrim Special Edition Patch". my god, it looks fucking hideous, maybe i was spoiled by the witcher 3? holy shit
You do realize that Skyrim was released over 6 years ago, right?
 
Apologies, missed your post D4rkn3ss

SMIM only improves the shape of objects to have a more natural look and less blocky. It does nothing to improve the textural appearance of the object. Since I don't know what your system specs are I'm only going to recommend a couple of mods which do indeed improve appearance with little system performance impact for Skyrim Special Edition.

Enhanced Texture Details (UV Tweaks) - Alters stock texture appearance via UV layer.

LeanWolf's Better-Shaped Weapons SE - Mucho better shaped weapons

SSE Texture Pack - Greatly improved textures upped to 2k from stock

There are many more location specific texture mods to choose from but these oughta be a good start for you.

D4rkn3ss said:
so far i have the "Static Mesh Improvement Mod" and the "Unofficial Skyrim Special Edition Patch". my god, it looks fucking hideous, maybe i was spoiled by the witcher 3? holy shit
i married a succubus! omg im so happy!! :D :D :D

Srs67gV.jpg


oUhuIHF.jpg


C1qbQvq.jpg


yffW3mg.jpg


l0D6bfE.jpg



AceGoober thanks, no problem :) but i switched to the legendary edition so now i have the whole skyrim mod insanity at my disposal :p
 
Since you married a Succubus, that means you can still hoof it everywhere without a horse. :ROFLMAO:
 
AceGoober said:
Since you married a Succubus, that means you can still hoof it everywhere without a horse. :ROFLMAO:
SHE DOES NOT HAVE HOOFS! and no hairy legs either! its kawaii succubus and vampire, hmph!

on the other hand, my character is also a werewolf, so i feel like this balance things, like all is fine in the world :p
 
god im having so much fun with this game, i started dawnguard and then this vampire-lord-dude wanted to bestow the dark gift onto me, said it would also purge my character lycanthropy, i considered, but then naaah, after all the work goring random people and eating their hearts to have a werewolf at a high level.. maybe next time :D
 
You can still do vampirism later on by having a certain NPC bite you.
 
How do you limit it to 60fps again? I am getting the bonkers physics and crashing bc of it. Stupid old game engine.
 
I believe you need to use a 3rd party option - like one of the re-shaders. Perhaps other apps as well.
 
For Skyrim original 32bit, you can use one of these options:

Try this mod: FPS LImiter

or

Do the .ini edit

or

Download ENB and set the FPS limiter

or

Go through your video card drivers to set FPS limit specifically for the game.

spaceman said:
How do you limit it to 60fps again? I am getting the bonkers physics and crashing bc of it. Stupid old game engine.
Thanks. I was tired and about to go to bed and forgot that I use the driver option. Even though I have to reset it when I update. Nothing else works for me.
 
