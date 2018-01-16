ehhhhh, Skyrim, now what?

I got addicted to modding skyrim like 4 years ago. Spent hours and hours trying to get the game to look perfect and beautiful. Spent so much time modding that I got burnt out and never actually played the game. I mean I did, but lost interest after all the modding issues and bugs. I never deleted it though and every now and again I fire it up just to admire the game and even to this day can't believe how beautiful it can look. Check out Gopher on youtube and his modding vids on Skyrim. Taught me alot