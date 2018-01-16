ehhhhh, Skyrim, now what?

D4rkn3ss
sooooooooo.. i decided to finally play it, like, all of it, to the end, and then i went to the nexus and.... bro, wtf, now what? i cant even begin to comprehend the mods there, its just too much!
then i did a quick search here and found this: http://wiki.step-project.com/User:Neovalen/Skyrim_Revisited_-_Legendary_Edition dude really? wtf, its almost like in the next one they'll teach us coding and we'd have to make the game as we want from the scratch, wtf yo
soooo... any shortcuts? so i dont spend a week on this, i just wanna play with eye candy galore and stuff?
i was also thinking, since its 2018, maybe it woudnt hurt playing as, lets say, a female elf succubus vampire maid trap with cat ears and wearing glasses? its not like over the past decade i watched a fuckton of anime and got fully corrupted by it or anything, nuh-uh, i just feel like i should embrace these new times, right?
