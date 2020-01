And now, thereason for the Special Edition has become apparent: Elder Scrolls 6 is not coming for a very long time . Translate "it's just going to take technology and time we don't necessarily have right now" however you want, but I'll take it as they want to finally build a new engine from scratch, which means they're going to have to learn to code again. It's been 5 years since Skyrim came out, and I think this means it'll be at least another 5 years before ES6 comes out. The Special Edition is just to keep the market from completely forgetting this franchise exists.