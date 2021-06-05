edit: It's Official! Reference Liquid Cooled RX 6900XT

Never tried water on a GPU, but my first AIO CPU cooler failed after about 3 years.



It was a cheapo one from CoolerMaster, this was before they were popular, Just looked cool with blue fluid, but it was junk.



First it started leaking, not much water and luckily didn't destroy anything. I fixed it but then a few months later the pump died.



Swore I was only going to do air moving forward, but I don't like the huge honking air coolers they make now.



So I'm using a Cryorig AIO on this machine, seems pretty well made. No problems, and it even got me to 5.0GHz stable, but the pump noise was too loud so I run stock now.