edit: It's Official! Reference Liquid Cooled RX 6900XT

N

NattyKathy

Gawd
Joined
Jan 20, 2019
Messages
781
Not the first time this card has been pictured on Videocardz. Sure looks like RX 6000 reference design language and the PCB layout matches the air-cooled reference 6900XT.
Navi21XTXH is a known quantity at this point having been integrated into some Sapphire, ASUS, and Powercolor cards (including AIO-equipped models) so this isn't a super big new thing, but it is interesting that there are what appears to be AMD reference LC cards out there.

AMD-Radeon-RX-6900-XT-LC.jpg


Personally I'm not a big fan of the design... looks too busy to me, I prefer the clean V64 & Fury X LC reference coolers. Still, it's another powerful & unavailable card to pine after... I wonder if it'll turn up as a standalone or just in the advertised pre-built?
 
N

NattyKathy

Gawd
Joined
Jan 20, 2019
Messages
781
ChadD said:
You think this will be hard to get... wait till they announce the V-Cache version. lol
3Ghz 6900XTX with 128MB Infinity Cache + 256MB V-Cache paired to a 5.1Ghz 5900XT with 64MB L3 + 128MB V-Cache = 1080P 240fps at max gfx settings achieved (also, wallet emptied)
 
Last edited:
primetime

primetime

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 17, 2005
Messages
6,905
One thing is fore Sure....IF one could actually purchase this for actual manufactured MSRP (no matter the cost), you be a dam fool not to buy it. Its a pure fact anyone could use this for a year and resell it for more than paid price...It didnt use to be this way lol....Every tom dick and harry are buying up any/every card as investments, even people with no intention to game or mine with them...all we can do is window shop these days
 
N

NattyKathy

Gawd
Joined
Jan 20, 2019
Messages
781
primetime said:
One thing is fore Sure....IF one could actually purchase this for actual manufactured MSRP (no matter the cost), you be a dam fool not to buy it. Its a pure fact anyone could use this for a year and resell it for more than paid price...It didnt use to be this way lol....Every tom dick and harry are buying up any/every card as investments, even people with no intention to game or mine with them...all we can do is window shop these days
If this does end up being an official AMD card and gets sold direct from AMD (however difficult it may be to snag a card from amd.com) it may end up being THE 6900XT to get because AMD's price will be hundreds of $$$ less than the AIB LC cards. That's a BIG if though. For all we know this could be a semi-custom conversion or an unofficial card that borrows the reference design. I guess we'll find out...
 
cybereality

cybereality

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 22, 2008
Messages
7,230
Never tried water on a GPU, but my first AIO CPU cooler failed after about 3 years.

It was a cheapo one from CoolerMaster, this was before they were popular, Just looked cool with blue fluid, but it was junk.

First it started leaking, not much water and luckily didn't destroy anything. I fixed it but then a few months later the pump died.

Swore I was only going to do air moving forward, but I don't like the huge honking air coolers they make now.

So I'm using a Cryorig AIO on this machine, seems pretty well made. No problems, and it even got me to 5.0GHz stable, but the pump noise was too loud so I run stock now.
 
N

noko

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 14, 2010
Messages
6,262
Direkt said:
Isn't a 120mm rad a little bit small? Why even bother at that point.
The Vega 64 LC, a higher power card, 340w stock rating, the 120mm works great. I pushed well past 450w, with the 120mm rad on it. The GPU die size is much larger than like a CPU, more surface area for heat transfer, so the cooling water temperature does not has to be as cool to transfer the heat away, thus radiator size does not need to be as larger to transfer the hotter water heat out. Just have to see how these perform if they ever hit the street.
 
D

Direkt

Weaksauce
Joined
Jan 10, 2006
Messages
89
noko said:
The Vega 64 LC, a higher power card, 340w stock rating, the 120mm works great. I pushed well past 450w, with the 120mm rad on it. The GPU die size is much larger than like a CPU, more surface area for heat transfer, so the cooling water temperature does not has to be as cool to transfer the heat away, thus radiator size does not need to be as larger to transfer the hotter water heat out. Just have to see how these perform if they ever hit the street.
Good to know, I learned something new. :)
 
SeymourGore

SeymourGore

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 12, 2008
Messages
3,525
Compatibility-wise, a 120mm is nice but I assumed this GPU was too hot for a 120mm and that's why the AIB's stuck with 240mm. Curious to see how it performs with that 120mm.
 
N

NattyKathy

Gawd
Joined
Jan 20, 2019
Messages
781
SeymourGore said:
Compatibility-wise, a 120mm is nice but I assumed this GPU was too hot for a 120mm and that's why the AIB's stuck with 240mm. Curious to see how it performs with that 120mm.
It'll likely perform similar how the Fury X and LC V64 did on a 120mm rad... GPU temps tolerable but water temps will be uncomfortably high and the fan(s) will be loud.
 
R

RazorWind

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 11, 2001
Messages
3,969
primetime said:
And yet, If I could buy it for 1200 from amd direct it be a quick purchase as I'm sure you guys would to
I guess? I'm not really in desperate need of more video cards right now. I'm actually not sure I'd rush out to buy one if the opportunity arose, but I'd obviously use it if one fell into my lap for free or super cheap somehow.
Direkt said:
Isn't a 120mm rad a little bit small? Why even bother at that point.
If it's anything like that CLC that came with the Radeon 295x2, it's a pretty thick rad with lots of fin density and a really serious fan. I have a feeling that it's made that way for using OEM systems (ex: Dell) where they don't tend to leave room for large rads like enthusiast cases do.

AMD apparently thought this was adequate for not one, but two 290Xs (two pump/block things, one rad), which are notoriously thirsty heat monsters.
 
N

NattyKathy

Gawd
Joined
Jan 20, 2019
Messages
781
All excellent points about the quality of the AIO making a positive difference and the heat transfer being helped by surface area of GPU dies being l a r g e.
Agree that 120mm AIOs have their place for compatibility and work "well enough" for GPUs. And there's already AIB options with larger rads out there.
 
