Edge Router X Replacement

I am a noob when it comes to networking. I have been running a ERX with a nanoHD AP. This has served me well with Comcast 1g/35mb.



Due to the 1TB data cap I decided to order 1g/1g fiber with no cap. I really do not want to use the provided router and I "think" the ERX will choke on the 1g/1g speeds?



Would prefer to keep the nanoHD as it covers my apartment well.



I need atleast 5+ rj45 ports, would prefer internal switched but would not be against adding a switch. 48v PoE would be nice but not required.



The biggest thing im looking for is form factor. They will either be on my desk or mounted to the wall behind it.