Ebay charges tax?

It's been awhile since I sold anything on Ebay. When did they adding sales tax to items bought by private parties (not store fronts)?
 
You're liable for sales tax. In fact, you're liable for all back sales taxes, even for when you "believed" there was no tax. What made that time special, was not knowing which state (Internet didn't really define).

When I sold things on ebay years ago, and the sale was in state, I had to charge them sales tax (and report, etc.). But I'll admit, "the Internet" allowed you to "skip" (note, taxation is non-skippable) tax across states, just like everyone else.

I figure when we're all 85, we'll get this surprise bill for billions of dollars in back taxes, fees and penalties.
 
I think they started doing this in October of 2019. I get taxed on cheap fishing crap from China. Heck, if I buy a used for parts phone, it's taxed, too.
 
I pay NYS sales tax for what I buy or sell. I remember it was all tax free, now it's not.
 
