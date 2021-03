eBay seems to mess up their invoices and billing too much for how established their company is.



If you are a seller and your customer requests a refund/return, unless you contact eBay you will not be credited for the final value fee. This is policy. If you contact them, they will refund you without any hesitation, but if you don't contact them you just lose. This is shady, and should be automated.



On Friday night I created a month long eBay store to take advantage of cheaper fees (like half) to sell off a little stock pile of stuff I've accumulated. Their fee structure is plainly listed for store owners. For instance computer stuff is 4% with a store. I sold a 1080TI graphics cards and noticed my final value fee was 8.5% instead of 4%. I contacted them through chat and they immediately fixed it, no trouble given - but why isn't that automatic? Why do I have to police their fee structure to make sure it's right in an automated system. The CSR didn't get me a answer as to how that could happen. He just said yeah this should have been 4%, I'll give you the refund, and he did - promptly. But it reeks of shady. Their fee structure is already too high, IMO. Paypal, or the payment service is the party with all the risk. Their fee structure is ~3%, but eBay likes to make their cut 8-10% ish. Taking away the 1% ebay bucks credit won't really move the needle, but it's one less perk to shopping there.