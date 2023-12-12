E3 is dead

Armenius

Armenius

Extremely [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
40,144
After the three big publishers announced they were not going to participate in the expo last year and it being subsequently canceled, this single message now appears on the E3 website:

https://e3expo.com/E3.html

1702396421188.png


The writing has been on the wall since at least 2019. It's good that the ESA is no longer in denial.
 
I'm not shedding any tears. The AAA publishers have become a sick joke at the consumers' expense. I'm with vegeta on this. RIP
 
I thought it officially died a few years ago...Geoff Keighley's bi-annual shows are the new gaming showcase events
 
Not sad. Really hated getting excited about a game only to have it reduced to a wish version of itself at release compared to what was shown at E3.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top