E3 2023 has been canceled

No more booth babes 🤔

"The event was supposed to run from June 13th to 16th in Los Angeles, and would have been the first in-person E3 event since 2019.

While the event may be cancelled, there will likely still be plenty of video game news to look forward to in June: Ubisoft previously announced that it would be hosting its own event around the same time, and Nintendo and PlayStation typically run digital events of their own in June. Microsoft previously pledged to be part of E3's digital show, and may still have announcements in spite of the lack of an E3 event itself. And, of course, there's always Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest on June 8th in Los Angeles, albeit without the competition."



Source: https://www.engadget.com/e3-2023-ha...ytD_QptHs0Jt_7vJI3YHErQaknAuhjR4oyX1rns2_6Qps
 
