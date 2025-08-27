  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

E-ATX Case worth buying?

undertaker2k8

undertaker2k8

2[H]4U
2FA
Joined
Jul 25, 2012
Messages
2,272
Any E-ATX case that still has all the basics like a reset button and disk activity LED along with space for 8 2.5" drives and 400mm+ GPUs.

Besides lacking USB-C (easily solved by running a TB4 cable from the back to my desk) and being limited to 338mm GPUs, my Antec 1100 v2 seems to be better than any of the modern crap (I am not one for aesthetics usually).

Since when did a reset button and hdd led become optional even on high end cases?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top