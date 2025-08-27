E-ATX Case worth buying?

undertaker2k8
Any E-ATX case that still has all the basics like a reset button and disk activity LED along with space for 8 2.5" drives and 400mm+ GPUs.
Besides lacking USB-C (easily solved by running a TB4 cable from the back to my desk) and being limited to 338mm GPUs, my Antec 1100 v2 seems to be better than any of the modern crap (I am not one for aesthetics usually).
Since when did a reset button and hdd led become optional even on high end cases?
