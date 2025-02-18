Silverstone Alta D1

I went with that case. Overall i am very happy with it. It’s higher than deep which is good for desk space. The build quality is very good. The airflow is very good as well. Everything is made of metal and feels sturdy. The removable MB tray is also a plus.



I have a 1600w PSU so it’s enough but I needed 9 pci slots (and not 8 as I said in the OP) since on the x870 Taichi, the second pci port is in position 7 and 3090 FE is 3 slots more.



I could fit both GPU (5080 suprim above) nicely with some room below to fit 3 intake fans.



Overall temps seem good: 9800x3d cooled by Noctua d15s (2 fans @ max 80%) is in the 75-80C in cinebench and the 5080 does not go beyond 68C with the build being remaining quite silent. I had bearing noise issues with the rear fan (Vista 140mm) at certain speeds but the front 180mm fand (184i penetrator) are silent and perform very well.



If anyone is interested in more details or pictures just let me know.



PS: I had an issue with one of the side panels that I accidentally damaged. I have asked Silverstone Germany if I can order a new one. They don’t have stock but have been very responsive and ordered a replacement. I will report back on how it went.