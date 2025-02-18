  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Silverstone Alta D1

blindax

Nov 19, 2016
14
Hello,

I am planning a new build. I am looking at the Silverstone Alta D1 as I love the look and it could easily fit my 2 GPUs for which I need at least 8 pci slots.

For those who have recently built in a SilverStone case. Is the build quality in line with what the brand is charging?

I have currently an In Win 905. Apart from airflow everything in this case is stellar (costed me 100 eur at the time)…

Any input would be appreciated.
 
IMO, the fit and finish is very good, at least for their htpc/itx cases. The layout of their cases is sometimes not great for airflow/cable management, but maybe that's better in their full sized cases.

Recently (5-10 yrs?), they've cut back on aluminum in their cases, and some non-structural parts are plastic in some of their cases. The power button on the front of my milo 05 got pushed out of it's housing when I pressed a bit too hard once, but it was an earlier revision of that (an already old design) case, so maybe they fixed that later.

The Alta D1 is a pretty high-end case, so I would expect it's fit and finish to be a bit better than that old htpc case. Maybe look at reviews of some of their other enthusiast cases to get an idea of what to expect.
 
I've liked Silverstone cases in the past, and the quality of their lower- and mid-level stuff certainly lines up with what they charge. I agree with Nobu that the airflow is sometimes not as optimized as similar cases in their class, but it varies by model. They've definitely specialized in certain niches that a lot of other case manufacturers don't bother with, and maybe care more about things like filtering out dust at all costs, compared to some manufacturers.

If you're looking at other options with 8+ PCI slots, maybe consider the Fractal Design cases - e.g., Meshify 2 XL or Define 7 XL. (Neither of those have 2 PSU slots, though, if that's what you need.)
 
I went with that case. Overall i am very happy with it. It’s higher than deep which is good for desk space. The build quality is very good. The airflow is very good as well. Everything is made of metal and feels sturdy. The removable MB tray is also a plus.

I have a 1600w PSU so it’s enough but I needed 9 pci slots (and not 8 as I said in the OP) since on the x870 Taichi, the second pci port is in position 7 and 3090 FE is 3 slots more.

I could fit both GPU (5080 suprim above) nicely with some room below to fit 3 intake fans.

Overall temps seem good: 9800x3d cooled by Noctua d15s (2 fans @ max 80%) is in the 75-80C in cinebench and the 5080 does not go beyond 68C with the build being remaining quite silent. I had bearing noise issues with the rear fan (Vista 140mm) at certain speeds but the front 180mm fand (184i penetrator) are silent and perform very well.

If anyone is interested in more details or pictures just let me know.

PS: I had an issue with one of the side panels that I accidentally damaged. I have asked Silverstone Germany if I can order a new one. They don’t have stock but have been very responsive and ordered a replacement. I will report back on how it went.
 
blindax said:
If anyone is interested in more details or pictures just let me know.
Sure, please post photos of your build!

Other than the Vista 140mm fans and the side panel damage, it sounds like everything is working out well. Glad you like it!
 
IMG_3129.jpeg
Better late than never:
Silverstone Alta d1 Seasonic prime 1600W Noctua edition X870e Taichi 9800 X3D Noctua NH-D15S Chromax WD SN850 2TB x2 RTX 3090 FE RTX 5090 suprim
 

