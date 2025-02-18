Hello,
I am planning a new build. I am looking at the Silverstone Alta D1 as I love the look and it could easily fit my 2 GPUs for which I need at least 8 pci slots.
For those who have recently built in a SilverStone case. Is the build quality in line with what the brand is charging?
I have currently an In Win 905. Apart from airflow everything in this case is stellar (costed me 100 eur at the time)…
Any input would be appreciated.
Last edited: