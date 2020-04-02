DVI-D (etc) Is this dead tech now?

I am cleaning out my stash of cables and found about 7 DVI and DVID cables, one with a Display Port converter attached to it - lol. (I also tossed about 3 old HDMI cables, pre 2012)



I tossed them all in the trash, but I was wondering if this tech is really as dead as it seems to me?



I read that HDMI is the standard for TVs and computer monitors are going with Display Port technology.



Is that correct?



Thanks.