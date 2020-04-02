DVI-D (etc) Is this dead tech now?

D

DWD1961

Gawd
Joined
Nov 30, 2019
Messages
525
I am cleaning out my stash of cables and found about 7 DVI and DVID cables, one with a Display Port converter attached to it - lol. (I also tossed about 3 old HDMI cables, pre 2012)

I tossed them all in the trash, but I was wondering if this tech is really as dead as it seems to me?

I read that HDMI is the standard for TVs and computer monitors are going with Display Port technology.

Is that correct?

Thanks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top