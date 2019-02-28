Dune Games in 2020

Reports are starting to arrive, unsurprisingly, that there will be several Dune games for PC and consoles are in the works to coincide with the upcoming Villeneuve movie (which is starring everyone and their brother, apparently). Funcom is doing one for PC which I think bodes well (they did a great job with the Conan IP, IMO, once the content was filled out).



Open world game where you can play as a Freman, Sardaukar, Harkonnen, Bene Gesserit etc...? Count me in for a loinclothed Sting-modeled Fey. I hope there's a control to adjust my suspension belt.



Fond memories of Dune and Dune 2000. Hopefully there will be an RTS.