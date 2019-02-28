Dune Games in 2020

Reports are starting to arrive, unsurprisingly, that there will be several Dune games for PC and consoles are in the works to coincide with the upcoming Villeneuve movie (which is starring everyone and their brother, apparently). Funcom is doing one for PC which I think bodes well (they did a great job with the Conan IP, IMO, once the content was filled out).

Open world game where you can play as a Freman, Sardaukar, Harkonnen, Bene Gesserit etc...? Count me in for a loinclothed Sting-modeled Fey. I hope there's a control to adjust my suspension belt.

Fond memories of Dune and Dune 2000. Hopefully there will be an RTS.
 
harmattan said:
Funcom
harmattan said:
Conan IP
harmattan said:
Open world game
kqBZS3n.png
 
It will probably be a shitty battle royal game.


An RTS like the originals could be cool though.
 
So it will be a re-skinned conan exiles, no thanks. Hell they don't even have to re-skin it it's already in a desert.
 
RTS would be great, but I'm sure they'll muck it up. Generally when going for movie based games, you either get things like Star Trek and Mad Max. not RTS titles. Also, probably something slack-jawed and open world, or even a multiplayer game like Battlefront 2.. smdh. They'll do something to cock it up, for sure. Still.. one can dream.
 
Westwood Arrakis said:
This thread is relevant to my interests.
giphy.gif


.... I don't even know what genre I want - RTS, Open-World RPG, Turn-based strategy, 3rd person Bioware-style....

Just Give Me SOMETHING, ANYTHING GOOD!!

<- Psyched as hell for this as a fan of the books, SciFi mini-series, and yes - even the 80's David Lynch film.
tumblr_oo5jhh16lT1w67ki0o1_500.gif
 
I think the Dune setting would be pretty awesome for an old Bioware third person style RPG, there is a lot of ready to go plots and sub plots they could hook onto.

It will not happen, but it could be pretty epic.
 
termite said:
I think the Dune setting would be pretty awesome for an old Bioware third person style RPG, there is a lot of ready to go plots and sub plots they could hook onto.

It will not happen, but it could be pretty epic.
I hope you mean Bioware circa 2008, not the joke it's become.

But yes, would be an awesome Dragon Age Origins-style RPG
 
Rifter0876 said:
Yeah with that username i would hope so!
Dune II was my first PC game. Now and then I replay the game on DOSBox. When you have to answer the questions between scenarios, I could easily lookup the answers online, but I refer to the original instruction manual that came with the game. :)
 
harmattan said:
I hope you mean Bioware circa 2008, not the joke it's become.

But yes, would be an awesome Dragon Age Origins-style RPG
Better to let Microsoft (via inXile and Obsidian) head up an RPG, I think. Though I still consider Dragon Age: Inquisition (despite its flaws) to be the last great work of Bioware. If Bioware could muster a Dune RPG at least as good as DA:I I would be more than satisfied.
 
I'd be down for an awesome Dune game, just doubtful the way Hollywood handles most movie/tv games. There's only a few that haved gained high ratings in the past.
 
An RTS is a given, but I could also see an RPG with story elements and character base similar to Kingdom Come. That is, you don't necessarily need to be Maud'dib/Usul/Paul/Kiswatch Haderach. You could choose to start as a lowly Freman, Atreides soldier, Bene Gesserit, loin-clothed Sting... your choice and get caught up in the story. Again, something like DA:O or even an isometric like Pillars of Eternity could be fantastic.

Hopefully one of the studios picking this up puts in the time/effort it deserves.

Edit: Actually, the character classes, abilities and bonuses are pretty prime for an MFPS e.g.

Atreides Soldier - Shield belt, blades, basinet
Harkonnen Soldier - Suspensor belt, flechette gun
Fremen - weirding speed, krys knife
Bene Gesserit - Voice, poison damage
Sardaukar - Lasgun, armor
Etc, etc...
 
Bump - anyone seen any good updates to the Dune gaming world? 😁
 
Tengis said:
Bump - anyone seen any good updates to the Dune gaming world? 😁
Well....?there are some hella amazing boardgames for it? The original Avalon Hill 'Dune' from the 80s was reprinted recently-ish by Gale Force 9, who are doing a 'lite' version ?next year? specifically streamlining rules and using art/etc from the Villeneuve movie. I wouldn't be especially surprised to see a digital version of that - it's become a thing, lately.
 
