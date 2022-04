I'm going to be cautiously optimistic about this. I'm kind of hoping for a new game that brings the Bulletstorm and Duke Nukem universes into one (done properly, not like the cheap Duke DLC). The way I see it, Gearbox is likely cautious about a standalone Duke game. People would be overly critical because of the rocky history. Bulletstorm on the other hand was well received and a prime candidate for a follow up. Seems like a good way to try and get people sweet on Duke again.