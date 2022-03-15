DuckDuckGo DESTROYS Brand By Embracing Censorship

MrGuvernment

MrGuvernment

DuckDuckGo now deciding to filter content -


Also someone else did some investigation back in 2020 and found some very questionable things:

http://techrights.org/2020/07/02/ddg-privacy-abuser-in-disguise/
here are substantial privacy and civil liberty issues with DuckDuckGo. Here they are spot-lighted:

  • Nefarious History of DDG founder & CEO:
    • DDG’s founder (Gabriel Weinberg) has a history of privacy abuse, starting with his founding of Names DB, a surveillance capitalist service designed to coerce naive users to submit sensitive information about their friends. (2006)
    • Weinberg’s motivation for creating DDG was not actually to “spread privacy”; it was to create something big, something that would compete with big players. As a privacy abuser during the conception of DDG (Names Database), Weinberg sought to become a big-name legacy. Privacy is Weinberg’s means (not ends) in that endeavor. Clearly he doesn’t value privacy – he values perception of privacy.
  • Direct Privacy Abuse:
    • DDG was caught violating its own privacy policy by issuing tracker cookies.
    • DDG’s app sends every URL you visit to DDG servers. (reaction).
    • DDG is currently collecting users’ operating systems and everything they highlight in the search results. (to verify this, simply hit F12 in your browser and select the “network” tab. Do a search with javascript enabled. Highlight some text on the screen. Mouseover the traffic rows and see that your highlighted text, operating system, and other details relating to geolocation are sent to DDG. Then change the query and submit. Notice that the previous query is being transmitted with the new query to link the queries together)
    • DDG is accused of fingerprinting users’ browsers.
    • When clicking an ad on the DDG results page, all data available in your session is sent to the advertiser, which is why the Epic browser project refuses to set DDG as the default browser.
    • DDG blacklisted Framabee, a search engine for the highly respected framasoft.org consortium.
M76

M76

Unfortunately as it seems to be in most cases big tech competitors posing as saviors are usually frauds or hacks. Either they have bad intentions to start with or are too incompetent to get even the basics right. This seemingly applies to most youtube / twitter alternatives too.
 
A

Aurelius

DuckDuckGo's brand is privacy, not parroting demonstrably false Russian propaganda. Now, whether or not DDG manages privacy well is another matter, but I don't think they're in the wrong for taking the moral high ground. You can always visit the downranked sites directly if you want to see Putin's lies for yourself.
 
Darunion

Darunion

The humor of using a youtube link to call out censorship of something else.
 
K

Kardonxt

R

Randall Stephens

Aurelius said:
DuckDuckGo's brand is privacy, not parroting demonstrably false Russian propaganda. Now, whether or not DDG manages privacy well is another matter, but I don't think they're in the wrong for taking the moral high ground. You can always visit the downranked sites directly if you want to see Putin's lies for yourself.
Just gonna slip a fcuk putni in here…
 
T

tunatime

Randall Stephens said:
Just gonna slip a fcuk putni in here…
It's the west dude not Russia, we are the bad guys/cause of this mess by how much shady stuff the USA has done in Ukraine.....as for this censorship junk can't have the west hearing info form the other side. The fact a gov can order a these search engines to derate/remove "propaganda" sounds like something the real Nazis did with the radios and shows you how fake our freedom is.

 
