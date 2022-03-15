DuckDuckGo DESTROYS Brand By Embracing Censorship

MrGuvernment
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Aug 3, 2004
- Messages
- 20,476
DuckDuckGo now deciding to filter content -
Also someone else did some investigation back in 2020 and found some very questionable things:
http://techrights.org/2020/07/02/ddg-privacy-abuser-in-disguise/
Also someone else did some investigation back in 2020 and found some very questionable things:
http://techrights.org/2020/07/02/ddg-privacy-abuser-in-disguise/
here are substantial privacy and civil liberty issues with DuckDuckGo. Here they are spot-lighted:
- Nefarious History of DDG founder & CEO:
- DDG’s founder (Gabriel Weinberg) has a history of privacy abuse, starting with his founding of Names DB, a surveillance capitalist service designed to coerce naive users to submit sensitive information about their friends. (2006)
- Weinberg’s motivation for creating DDG was not actually to “spread privacy”; it was to create something big, something that would compete with big players. As a privacy abuser during the conception of DDG (Names Database), Weinberg sought to become a big-name legacy. Privacy is Weinberg’s means (not ends) in that endeavor. Clearly he doesn’t value privacy – he values perception of privacy.
- Direct Privacy Abuse:
- DDG was caught violating its own privacy policy by issuing tracker cookies.
- DDG’s app sends every URL you visit to DDG servers. (reaction).
- DDG is currently collecting users’ operating systems and everything they highlight in the search results. (to verify this, simply hit F12 in your browser and select the “network” tab. Do a search with javascript enabled. Highlight some text on the screen. Mouseover the traffic rows and see that your highlighted text, operating system, and other details relating to geolocation are sent to DDG. Then change the query and submit. Notice that the previous query is being transmitted with the new query to link the queries together)
- DDG is accused of fingerprinting users’ browsers.
- When clicking an ad on the DDG results page, all data available in your session is sent to the advertiser, which is why the Epic browser project refuses to set DDG as the default browser.
- DDG blacklisted Framabee, a search engine for the highly respected framasoft.org consortium.