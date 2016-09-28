Dual Universe: a possible successor to Eve Online?

Almost forgot about this game until a friend brought it up last week and ended up giving me one of his extra beta keys.



I've put in a good 8ish hours now at least, and damn, there is so much to do and learn, feel like a complete noob. Pretty damn cool though, and I was fortunate to have been gifted a basic atmospheric ship to fly around the starting moon so I can go between my base and the market.



I'm now training skills so that I can mine easier, and then make a ship capable of actual space flight.



It's like Empyrion for base/ship building, but MMO eve like in regard to having giant world and people.. and PvP it sounds like.