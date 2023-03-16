Dual monitor woes

I have an H77N-wifi Core I5 with one DVI-I port and two HDMI ports. I would like to explain my configuration first and then discuss the issue. The OS is OSX El Capitan.



The DVI port connects to a VGA monitor. One of the HDMI ports connects to an HDMI switch that feeds my TV as a “monitor”. The HDMI switch also has a ROKU type device and an analog TV reception device connected to it.



Issue #1 -

When booting the system while selecting the computer, I see both “monitors” working in mirror mode. When I choose the menu option to “use as separate display” both “monitors” display the desktop only with no icons and have the menu bar greyed out but still operate in mirror mode and do not act independent of each other.



Issue #2 -

When switching the HDMI switch to another source, eg., ROKU or TV, the VGA monitor goes to “no signal” but the TV monitor displays the appropriate selection.



Any suggestions are appreciated.