Dual monitor setup, taskbar issues (Win 10)

I have a new desktop running Windows 10 with a dual monitor setup and the taskbar was displaying on both monitors. Monitor 1 is set as the main and only that monitor has the icons on the right of the taskbar like internet, sound, date/clock, notifications. One day it randomly loaded up and the icons on the right were now on the second monitor, but not the main. No matter what I do to get it back to the main, eventually it will keep switching over to monitor 2 again. I even changed settings yesterday to only have the main monitor display a taskbar and nothing at all on the other monitor. Yet again, I load up today and now monitor 2 has the taskbar and nothing at all on 1. It seems like it keeps mixxing up and identifying monitor 2 as my main monitor. What's going on here? Any ideas on how to fix this??