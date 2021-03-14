Dual display or single LG 48" OLED?

It's come to my attention that both of my displays cost is actually more expensive than a single 48" OLED.



It's primarily a gaming/web browsing PC. It does almost nothing else.



Monitors are the Samsung G7 32" and a LG 34" Ultrawide. Both are rated great for gaming. But I am seeing some pretty ridiculous reviews on using the LG OLED has a PC monitor.



I'd like to hear from some people who have this setup and what they think of it.