Dual display or single LG 48" OLED?

C

ChrisUlrich

Weaksauce
Joined
Aug 4, 2015
Messages
88
It's come to my attention that both of my displays cost is actually more expensive than a single 48" OLED.

It's primarily a gaming/web browsing PC. It does almost nothing else.

Monitors are the Samsung G7 32" and a LG 34" Ultrawide. Both are rated great for gaming. But I am seeing some pretty ridiculous reviews on using the LG OLED has a PC monitor.

I'd like to hear from some people who have this setup and what they think of it.
 
