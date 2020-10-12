Drive Recommendation For Video Storage and Editing

C

Cecil

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 17, 2009
Messages
4,812
Kind of getting back into YouTube. I haven't done very much video editing, wasn't sure how much the drive affects editing performance.

Would it be fine just to grab a large cheap external WD Easystore or Seagate Expansion drive at Best Buy, or should I get like a 3-4TB 7200 RPM internal drive?
I would also consider a large storage drive and an SSD to move current projects to.

Just looking for the best bang for buck option that won't hold my 10850K back.
 
