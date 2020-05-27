dressing up nvme drives

hossdaddy
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Mar 1, 2007
- Messages
- 2,838
Hey guys,
I have spent a tidy sum getting my rig up to speed lately. But, I find that the sticker on my Barracuda nvme drive is spoiling the show.
Now I realise that I can remove the sticker but, has anyone here thought to dress it up with a cool head spreader or something?
If so please add a pic to show how you did it.
Cheers!
I have spent a tidy sum getting my rig up to speed lately. But, I find that the sticker on my Barracuda nvme drive is spoiling the show.
Now I realise that I can remove the sticker but, has anyone here thought to dress it up with a cool head spreader or something?
If so please add a pic to show how you did it.
Cheers!
Attachments
-
201.3 KB Views: 0